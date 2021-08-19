Metro & Crime

I want to see change in medical sector before I die – Linda Ayade

Posted on Author Clement James, Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

METRO (pix: Linda Ayade)

Wife of Cross River State Governor, Dr. Linda Ayade has regretted that Nigeria’s medical sector was fraught with uncertainties, saying she would like to see positive changes before she dies.

Speaking on Thursday in Calabar while receiving the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, who led the state’s Director General, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong and the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to her office, Dr. Ayade said she was concerned that medical doctors hardly find it comfortable working in the state.

The visit was to thank the wife of the governor for supporting the upward review of doctors’ salaries by 100%, bringing them at par with their colleagues in the federal service.

Governor Ben Ayade had on Wednesday surprised the medical doctors by announcing a 100% increase in their salaries to cushion the effect of inflation and to encourage them to stay back in the state and work.

Speaking to her visitors, Linda Ayade, who is a medical doctor in the United Kingdom, said she was able to encourage her husband to increase their salaries because she has always felt concerned about the paltry amount state doctors were taking home monthly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack prison officers, free suspects

Posted on Author Musa Pam

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Armed men believed to be herdsmen yesterday attacked a convoy of prison officials near Plateau High Court, Barkin Ladi, and freed six suspected criminals. The convoy was conveying 14 suspects charged with different crimes ranging from murder to kidnapping and rape. Witnesses said the gunmen, who laid siege to the entrance of the court, […]
Metro & Crime

Odumosu visits burnt formations

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …orders DPOs, others to return to duty …flags off medical evaluation exercise for ex-SARS operatives   Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the divisional police officers (DPO) and others to resume duties.   The commissioner gave the directives during a tour of burnt police stations and barracks in the state. Odumosu […]
Metro & Crime

Peace advocacy group lauds Lalong, OPSH on peace

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Our Reporter The Conference of Plateau State Peace Builders’ Network, has applauded the Plateau State governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other security agencies for what it said was the restoration of peace in the state. This was as the coalition enjoined the government, the special military intervention […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica