I want to see change in medical sector before I die – Linda Ayade

Wife of Cross River State Governor, Dr. Linda Ayade has regretted that Nigeria’s medical sector was fraught with uncertainties, saying she would like to see positive changes before she dies.

Speaking on Thursday in Calabar while receiving the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, who led the state’s Director General, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong and the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to her office, Dr. Ayade said she was concerned that medical doctors hardly find it comfortable working in the state.

The visit was to thank the wife of the governor for supporting the upward review of doctors’ salaries by 100%, bringing them at par with their colleagues in the federal service.

Governor Ben Ayade had on Wednesday surprised the medical doctors by announcing a 100% increase in their salaries to cushion the effect of inflation and to encourage them to stay back in the state and work.

Speaking to her visitors, Linda Ayade, who is a medical doctor in the United Kingdom, said she was able to encourage her husband to increase their salaries because she has always felt concerned about the paltry amount state doctors were taking home monthly.

