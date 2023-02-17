I want to share stage with Kiss Daniel –Bobbyaino

Young, dynamic, and creative Afro pop artiste, Jimoh Abiodun Michael, popularly known as Bobbyaino, is the next big name to watch out for in the Nigerian music industry. The Ogun State-born artiste has the talent and tenacity to be among the best. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he reflects on his musical journey and the Nigeria music industry

How was growing up for you?

I grew up in a normal Nigeria family, although it was good but tough. The usual everyday Naija family life, I grew up in the mixed of my family member. I am from a family of Ojurire, dad was a disciplinarian and mom was always on us to make sure we imbibe with the right culture and values in the society. We were not very rich, but mom and dad make sure we never lack anything and always make sure they provide us to the best of their ability.

Going back memory lane, how did your music career started?

How many years now have you been a professional artiste? Music is my life, this is all I wanted to do from my childhood, I feel like it my destiny to do music, every time I try to run away from doing music, I see myself even singing and composing music unknowingly. My interest in music started when I was just 15 years old, so professionally this is my 14 years of being in the music industry. And over this period, I have learnt a lot about the craft. I can boast now that I am the next big name in the music industry, I just want to tell my fans all over the world to keep supporting me and keep listening to my music.

Tell us about your Nigerian heritage.

I was born in the 90s and from Ogun State. I went to Straitway Primary School, Lagos State and Aje Secondary School, also in Lagos State, before proceeding to Cyprus International University to study Music. I’m the fifth child in the family of Jimoh.

What makes Nigerian music unique?

I would say Nigeria music is reach both in culture and tradition. The whole world today is listening to our music not just because of the lyrics but also because of the sound we produce. Again, in terms of creativity our music can compete with the best in the world, Afrobeat is the biggest genre of music today all over the globe. Nigeria is in the forefront of such achievement, just look at the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid etc, see what they are doing in the international stage, shutting down concept in the UK, New York and other part of the world. I would just say our style of music makes us different.

What would you say stands you out among your peers?

Two things, I would say is the sound and message, because I have extraordinary sounds in my music. And also, I want to make music that would always make my fans happy, I just want to impress my fans at all times in such a way whenever they hear my sound, it is always new to them. Music are for those who love to listen to good music with great messages.

Has there been any time you were bounced at an event?

(Laugh) As an upcoming artiste those are part of the things that make you want to continue to push. I remember the first time when I tried to go on stage to show my fans what I can do, I was bounced, but thankfully at the end I got a chance to show my talent and ability. And since then I have not experience such. Yes, it is tough being an upcoming artiste in Nigeria, if one is not strong and talented one can easy give up, but for me giving up was never an option. I believe in myself and I’m always ready to give my all anytime. I don’t allow negative things affect me; I focus on the positive all the time.

What message does your music preach?

My music sends so many positive messages, love, unity. Messages that motivate, inspire, that give hope to the hopeless and love.

A lot of musical artists have always had issues with their female fans. How do you plan to handle these issues?

Laughs! All my female fans love me, and I love them too. There should not be any issue, without them there wouldn’t be me. They are the reason I am being recognised, and I hope they keep loving and appreciating my music. We both know when to draw the lines.

Tell us about your relationship with Qdot Qdot is my brother, his real name is Damilare.

He has been very helpful to me and my music career. He’s always encouraging and advising me on how I can get better every day. He’s one person who has so much belief in me and he’s always ready to assist me. I am using this opportunity to say a big thank you to him for all he’s been doing for me.

What influence will you say he has had on your music career?

He has been so supportive of my music career. He gave me one of his songs (Nigboro) and we recorded it together and the song went viral. Qdot is one of my role models in the industry, he has always shown me love and affection all the time.

Tems has just won the prestigious Grammy Award, how do you think this will affect our music?

It is incredible with Tems has achieved within a short period of time. A big congratulation to her because she totally deserves that award for the quality of music she makes. It is definitely a big plus for Nigeria music industry and will only add to the growing acceptance of our music worldwide. By his grace I am the next person to bring that prestigious award down here. Watch out!

Do you think the government has done well for the creative industry in terms of support?

The Nigerian government has never developed or supported anything which did not favour the Nigerian politicians. No, the Nigerian government has not done anything to support the creative industry. They only want to sit back and get all the credit internationally, there are lot of talented youths who when empowered can achieve a lot and bring about employment. Look at the way our music is performing globally, imagine if the government could have supported us with grants or even stable power supply.

Who are your role models in the music industry?

My role model internationally is Harris J, a United Kingdom musician, I love her lyrics and the way he delivers his songs. But coming home, I have got a lot of them from Qdot to Olamide, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Asake, they are all incredible artistes will love to share stage with soon.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Asaka to just to mention a few, who among them would you like to share the stage with?

Yea, definitely, they are all doing well in their own right, and I am sure everyone who love Nigeria music is proud of these guys now. I sure love to share the sage with all Nigerian musicians, they are so talented. But I’m hungry to share stage or have a collaboration with Kiss Daniel most, the guy they burst my head with his music, there’s just no limit with what he can do, I have followed him for some time now, I can’t wait to do something with him soon.

Do you think you have the zeal talent to be bigger than him?

I believe we are all gifted differently, and I so much believe in my talent and ability when it comes to doing music. I know I have the capacity to be as big as the best in the world, but everything has got its time and season. I will say yes, I have the zeal and talent to be bigger than him with a lot of work and commitment. But, Kizz Daniel for me right now is just on top of his game. Respect!.

The 2023 general election is around the corner, what message do you have the youths?

I will just say to them, go get your PVC and vote wisely. With your PVCs, Nigerians have the “weapon” to ensure the best candidate is voted into power. The youths have the power to force leadership to do the right thing.

Where do you intend to see yourself in the next five years?

I want to be the best. I see myself in the biggest stage, doing music for not just only Nigeria but for the world, doing collaboration with the finest in the industry, winning awards. I just must keep working hard and praying for God’s grace.

What would you like to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered for making myself and my country proud, I want to be remembered for making good music, changing lives with my brand of music. I want to be mentioned in the region of some of the greatest artiste like Fela, Sunny Ade etc.

