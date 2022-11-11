Arts & Entertainments

I want to tell my story through music, says Ify Black China

James Ogbobe, popularly known as Ify Black China, is a China-based Nigerian singer and actor. He has featured in many Nollywood epic movies. Ify Black China is back in the country and set to carve a niche for himself in the music industry, as he drops his debut single track, ‘DuoDuo’ next weekend. But he’s not back home to compete with anybody in the industry. “I want to be myself,” he says. “I don’t want to be like every other person out there. I don’t want to imitate any singer. That’s why I am coming out with my own unique sound style which is an infusion of Chinese with the English language.

I have some Igbo tracks in my songs too. I will be releasing them one after the other.” For Ify Black China who is also into Afro-beat, hip-hop and amapiano, music remains a veritable medium to relive memories of his life journey. The message of his music, according to him, is to encourage people never to give up their dreams.

“My message is to tell the world that everybody should be fighting to survive. You can’t fold your arms and expect manna to fall down from heaven for you,” he further stated. The singer disclosed that he has a yet to be released traditional Igbo song containing about four tracks before he relocated to China, where he finally honed his music skills.

“After releasing the song, I had the opportunity to travel to China and I grabbed it, while abandoning my passion. But I’m back now to do something differently,” he assures his teeming fans and indeed all lovers of good music. The 28-year-old, Nsukka-Enugu State-born singer said he’s into music to share his true life experience with the world to see if it will have a positive impact on the lifestyle of some other people, adding that, “My kind of music is inspired by my feeling of loneliness in the early days of my sojourn in China. It was as if my world was crumbling.

I was working as well as schooling. It wasn’t easy for me to survive in China.” He recalled how he struggled to make ends meet back home before the grace of God located him while he was in China. According to him, he took part in various movies back in China which made him popular among the Chinese audience.

 

