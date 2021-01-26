I wanted my baby to die, says 22-year-old mother

…sold baby to pastor for N10,000

A 22-year-old lady, Seun Oladayo, has been arrested in Ondo State for allegedly selling her day-old baby for N10,000.

The suspect, Oladayo, reportedly contacted a pastor to buy her baby for N10,000. Oladayo said she wanted the baby dead because she had no means of taking care of it.

The cleric, Pastor Olawale popularly called Eri Aditu, later reported the lady to the Amotekun Corps. Olawale explained that the lady’s brother came to call him that he should come with him to their house as there was a new born baby there.

He said: “I knew them when her first child was sick and I prayed for them. She was later pregnant after the prayer, but I did not see them again until Saturday when the brother, Yinka, came to call me.

“When I got there, there was no proof that they were living in that house. It was cloth that was on the floor where the baby was born with blood. The house is located at Akinjagunla in Ondo.

“The brother said the woman was dating a man and they don’t want the man to know that she’s pregnant. And that was why they wanted the baby dead. It was the mother that cut the cord of the baby herself so that the baby would die.

“She was not yet due, so they gave her drips for four days so that she could give birth. They also tapped the fluid the baby was using for four days.

“I was told to bring N10,000 so that they can give the doctor N5,000 for his job. I did because if I did not, another person would come and buy the baby.

“The baby was given to me in a sack with the placenta and I went to Amotekun’s office to explain what happened. The woman was arrested and handed over to police at Area Command, Yaba in Ondo.”

Oladayo, who hails from Abejoye in Ondo township, said she sold the baby because she could not cater for it.

According to her, the baby’s father left her the day she told him she was pregnant. Oladayo was said to have cut the umbilical cord of the baby after delivery so that the baby could die. But when the baby did not die, she decided to sell it for N10,000 to the pastor.

She said: “I did it because I don’t know how I am going to take care of the baby. So I told the pastor to take the baby away and bring N10,000.

“It is true I was dating a man called Tope. He asked me if I am pregnant so he could open a shop for me and I said yes. Since then, I have not seen him again. I already have one child that I have been taking care of before I was pregnant again for Tope.”

