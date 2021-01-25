Metro & Crime

I wanted my baby to die, says mother, 22, who sold baby for N10, 000        

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

A pastor has handed a 22-year-old lady who sold her one-day old baby to him for N10, 000 to the members of Amotekun Security Corps.

Pastor Olawale popularly called ‘Eri Aditu’, explained that the lady’s brother came to call him that he should come with him to their house as there is a new born baby there.

 

The cleric said: “I knew them when her first child was sick and I prayed for them. She was later pregnant after the prayer, but I did not see them again until Saturday when the brother called Yinka came to call me.

 

“When I got there, there was no proof that they are living in that house. It was cloth that was on the floor where the baby was born with blood. The house is located at Akinjagunla in Ondo.

“The brother said the woman was dating a man and they don’t want the man to know that she was pregnant. And that was why they wanted the baby dead. It was the mother that cut the cord of the baby herself so that the baby would die.

 

“It was not time for her to give birth they gave her drips for four days so that she could give birth and also tap the fluid the baby is using since four days.

 

“I was told to bring N10,000 so that they could give the doctor N5, 000 for his job and I did because if I did not, another person would come and buy the baby.

 

 

“The baby was given to me in a sack with the placenta and I went to Amotekun’s office to explain what happened and the woman was arrested and she was handed over to Police at Area Commander Yaba in Ondo.”

 

The suspect,  Seun Oladayo, who hails from Abejoye in Ondo township, confessed that she sold the baby because she could not cater for it since the father left her the day he was told that she was pregnant. Seun was said to have cut the umbilical cord of the baby after delivery so that the baby could die, after which she later sold to the pastor for N10,000 when she realized that the baby did not die.

 

It was lea that the pastor that bought the child later reported to the Amotekun which led to her arrest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Land dispute: Gbagede community triumphs in court

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin 

The Onigbagede of Gbagede community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Abdulhakeem Kayode Ishola, has ordered all illegal occupants of landed property belonging to the community to vacate them forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.   The monarch, in a statement, said the latest judgment of the High Court […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Minister of Women Affairs, Tallen, tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has tested positive for COVID-19. Tallen, in a press statement she issued on Sunday morning to journalists in Jos, said she is asymptomatic and she has gone into isolation during the period of treatment. “Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic signs […]
Metro & Crime

60 artisans become millionaires in Dangote Cement promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sixty people have so far emerged millionaires nationwide in the on-going Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2. The management of the cement company said no palliative could be better than the prize money won by the customers in the era of coronavirus pandemic.   The company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, explained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica