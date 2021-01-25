I wanted my baby to die, says mother, 22, who sold baby for N10, 000        

A pastor has handed a 22-year-old lady who sold her one-day old baby to him for N10, 000 to the members of Amotekun Security Corps.

Pastor Olawale popularly called ‘Eri Aditu’, explained that the lady’s brother came to call him that he should come with him to their house as there is a new born baby there.

The cleric said: “I knew them when her first child was sick and I prayed for them. She was later pregnant after the prayer, but I did not see them again until Saturday when the brother called Yinka came to call me.

“When I got there, there was no proof that they are living in that house. It was cloth that was on the floor where the baby was born with blood. The house is located at Akinjagunla in Ondo.

“The brother said the woman was dating a man and they don’t want the man to know that she was pregnant. And that was why they wanted the baby dead. It was the mother that cut the cord of the baby herself so that the baby would die.

“It was not time for her to give birth they gave her drips for four days so that she could give birth and also tap the fluid the baby is using since four days.

“I was told to bring N10,000 so that they could give the doctor N5, 000 for his job and I did because if I did not, another person would come and buy the baby.

“The baby was given to me in a sack with the placenta and I went to Amotekun’s office to explain what happened and the woman was arrested and she was handed over to Police at Area Commander Yaba in Ondo.”

The suspect, Seun Oladayo, who hails from Abejoye in Ondo township, confessed that she sold the baby because she could not cater for it since the father left her the day he was told that she was pregnant. Seun was said to have cut the umbilical cord of the baby after delivery so that the baby could die, after which she later sold to the pastor for N10,000 when she realized that the baby did not die.

It was lea that the pastor that bought the child later reported to the Amotekun which led to her arrest.

