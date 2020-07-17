I wanted to be a man in uniform –Akpan

Sunday Israel Akpan is a Germany-based Nigerian dancer, choreographer, poet, songwriter, singer and creative entrepreneur. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Akwa Ibom State-born dancer of international repute shares his experience, how he became a dancer, his passion for poetry, music, photography, and entrepreneurship. He also talks about how COVID-19 has affected the arts

Did you really set out to be an artiste – a dancer? Why?

Not really. Growing up, I always wanted to be a man in the uniform, serving my country, but, where I come from, Sari Iganmu, Lagos, there is always a dance challenge or music competition and football competition, but I got closer to music and dance.

Tell us how your journey as a professional dancer began…

Well, I really can’t recall how one began to be professional. I decided to go into the dance industry to get more training, I guess this is when I took it more seriously.

You are a dancer, choreographer, poet, songwriter, singer, photographer, and creative entrepreneur. How do you combine all of these?

And which of these come first for you? They are all art; they also come in one piece… I kind of do all.

Tell us about your solo dance piece, ‘Who Is Responsible (WIR)?’ which you presented last year. What inspired it?

The world itself is observing a global shock and sanity reconstruction, facing amnesia when it comes to recall the causes of its insanity. We have an unwritten constitution of the rights in an association of families, called society. And if we all trace how it happens, we would blame it on all. But who is all? Who want to take these responsibilities? “Who Is Responsible (WIR)?” is an experimental piece on the realities of our deepest fears, and the stereotype thinking of human race to another. Going back to history, the traces of these borders may be derived back from the Stone Age: the earth itself has indeed con-tributed to its border context through nature’s features. At the same time it’s true that human beings seem to have a natural will to rule and to create these borders for the sake of finding its own desire. We live in a social space, with an inimitable calling; we all have our roles to play unwaveringly. We have an unwritten constitution of rights, in an amalgamation of families, called society.

So, what inspired ‘Gladiators on the Street’ and Pathway to life’?

Most of my works are selfinspired piece, my experiences in life. I put them on stage, through this medium others that have passed through that can relate with it, and everyone can also add their own storyline. ‘Gladiator on Street’ is to support young people to find ways for themselves. I have done it in many countries… also supporting refugees in Europe. I was in East Africa to support dancers and thinkers like me. It started when one got divided, and the whole got parted. It got worse, when the sides put their hands on critical issues so as to enhance the turbulence. And after this, the conspiracy starts; hidden war devices are given and sold so as to “bring peace to reign” And this is how it ended: people were killed, families separated children got starved, youngsters were disabled, and houses were destroyed. Some were born in the street, grew up in the street, died in the street; some got through the bottleneck, some had opportunity to see a better way. Also, some are not and keep on in the street life till they are completely relegated without residue… You are privileged to be where you are, and if you think you are less-privileged, there are lesser privileged people in the street…Come join us as we give hope to the inhabitants of slums and celebrate those who got through, …as we dance…

In the course of your career as a dancer, you have attended several residencies. Share your experience and how it has influenced your career…

Meeting new people, learning from many people, respecting people’s opinion… This thing has helped me a lot; the way I look at things now is different.

No doubt, the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic has changed human interaction as well as redefining new business models all over the world. What are your thoughts about Covid-19 Pandemic?

We should listen to the health workers more, keep the distance and respect the law from the authorities

How has it affected your career as an artiste?

Looking at it this way, I will simply say, it has slowed the pace of the world. We were all running too fast. I am happy we can slow down a bit, it also helps me to look inward into my works again.

Why have you not gone into Nollywood?

(Laughs) I don’t know why, but I will give it a thought now that you have mentioned it. What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry? We are blessed with talented artist, I am happy with the music industry. Things still need to be put in place…, but we are growing every day.

You are also a creative entrepreneur. What is it about?

It is the ability to spot a talented person…, to have a mindset in investing in human resources. This is one reason I decided to also start Maja Sari Festival (MAJAFEST), which is to spread love, sense of respect and duty in-between people. MAJAFEST gives chance to connect within our local community, also to welcome people from all over the world and to embrace the power of communal togetherness.

Which of the Nigerian theatre practitioners is your role model?

All of them.

Where do you see the Lasgidi Festival in the next five years?

We would not stop growing and learning from our previous events, and also taking the time to learn new things from outside of the team.

Why did you adopt the name ‘Mabawonja’?

(Laughs) Well it is to tell myself to be more focused on what I am doing rather than listening to what people say about me, and not to engage them with violence. It helps me to form thick skin.

Tell us your experience living in Germany…

I must say I am happy with the country. I am meeting good people every day of my life… One has to create a free zone for himself. Even in Lagos where I was also based I have created my own kind of environment for my life and people around me.

How was it growing up? Any regrets?

My Dad and Mom are from Akwa Ibom State, and they also share some lineage from Abia State. I was born in Lagos. Growing up was full of ups and down, but all this helps one to grow positively. One has to choose the path for himself or herself. But I am happy with my parents, not rich, not poor, at least we had the opportunity to eat, sleep, and have a roof… They gave us basic things in life.

Have you been embarrassed?

Yes.

What happened?

Someone thought Mabawonja (which in Yoruba means don’t fight with them) is a tall Man. She was shocked, and that got me laughing…

