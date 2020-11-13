I wanted to be a medical doctor, arts found me – Ohiri-Oletubo

Debbie Ohiri-Oletubo is an international performing artiste with over a decade experience. She’s a trained folk singer, vocal coach, and chanter. She has worked on many ground breaking film and theatre productions. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her passion for folksongs, career, challenges and other issues

Beyond the face and person we see often on stage and screen, who really is Debbie Ohiri?

Debbie Ohiri-Oletubo is the daughter of guitar maestro Bob Ohiri (blessed memory) and a Ghanaian mother, who has been Living /working the Arts professionally for almost 15 years now… I am only but a vessel, living my dreams…! Did you actually wanted to be an artiste? I actually wanted to be a medical doctor; I wanted to serve humanity, but as I couldn’t get into university to do that. Arts found me.

Where did your passion for folk songs come from?

My father Bob Ohiri was a major influence… Apart from the fact that my genes spawned from him he was the first/lead tenor guitarist for King Sunny Ade… My dad literally introduced tenor guitar to Juju music because that type of element was only found in Jazz, Afrobeat etc. My dad played with Fela for a few months before joining KSA’s band. You can imagine the different genre of music we listened to in the mornings in my house. So he was really excited, and he encouraged me. How was growing up like? We are six girls. I have five siblings and growing up was fun…! My Ghanaian mother (of blessed memory) taught us love, respect, tolerance, contentment, patience.

What were some of the memorable experiences that spurred your interest in the creative arts?

Segun Adefila, the co-founder of Crown Troupe of Africa, is a huge influence. He was always rehearsing in his mum’s house, that’s just five houses away from ours in Bariga, Lagos. Every time I came back from school the drums, dance, poetry, music… I was particularly fascinated when a member of his troupe at that time sang and did a chant. It was since that day a chord was struck differently in me. He saw my interest and gave me a poem to perform at Terra Kulture on his weekly show in 2006, called “Buka-Terra”. Surprisingly, I saw the same lady I saw athis rehearsals a few months before, same person Adunni, who’s the Leader of an allfemale folk singing group. I just told him I loved what I saw, and he handed me over to her, where I trained and worked for five years. And I moved on to doing my own stuff where I birthed my own company, DBO Productions, where we offer general arts consultancy, research, services for theatre, film, music and television.

You have featured in so many stage productions. Which of them would say was most challenging and why?

Every production has its own challenges but I remember performing at the United Nations headquarters, Manhattan, for International Women’s Day in March 2018. We just got back from a major tour of two continents: The Thalia Theatre Hamburg Germany; American Repertory Theatre Harvard; Segerstrom Theatre California; Public Theatre (Off-Broadway) New York; The African Centre, Harlem. I had just discovered I was pregnant. It was really overwhelming but I am super grateful for all the opportunities. Aha! Ake Festival 2016. I played the Lead character in a play called ‘Iyalode of Eti’, an adaptation of ‘The Duchess of Malfi’ for Utopia Theatre UK. I had just 10 days to rehearse a full play of almost two hours. The UK counterpart came in five days to the show. It was a crazy experience but it was beautiful.

Which of them would say is your favourite and why?

I enjoy every performance I have been a part of because each of it helps to rediscover amazing parts of my creative side.

You featured prominently in the internationally acclaimed touring play, “Hearword”. How did you get to be part of the play?

My dear sister and friend, Lala Akindoju, who’s also an actor, producer and director, mentioned me to the director and producer, Ifeoma Fafunwa, who called for a reading/audition, and I got the role.

What were your experiences like?

Amazing!!! It’s always very tasking. Theatre is no child’s play

You were the only chanter who welcomed Prince Charles on his visit to Nigeria in October, 2018, and Prince Edward in February 2020. Share your experience…

It was a very humbling experience when I got the call from British Council and Associate Producer for Lagos Theatre Festival (2018), Brenda Uphopho, and Bikiya Graham Doughlas, Festival Director (2020). It’s an ex- perience I will never forget and history that will pass on to my generation.

How has it been and what are the challenges of being a music/ vocal coach?

I have been doing this like all my life lol… I think it’s more of a blessing than a challenge having to experience a m a z – ing talents, and being able to help /grow these talents into moneymaking skill is major for me.

What does it take to be a great singer?

It takes discipline, training (formal or Informal). By informal I mean having mentors or apprenticeship in a band, troupe, church…

You won the POPA Awards for the Golden Voice of Theatre in 2018…

I just got a call from the organisers that I have been selected and that they have been following my works and are inspired…

You are currently involved in The Voice Nigeria Season 3. Tell us about

it. Yes, I am truly grateful and excited for this. I’m one of the two vocal coaches working with the talents and celebrity coaches grooming, coaching, teaching the talents how to harness their singing talent and make them superstars. Shout out!!! to the MD of Livespot Group, Mrs Adeola Art Alade. She’s very passionate about impacting and helping the next generation of creative artistes to discover themselves and taking it to the Nextlevel.

Are you married?

Yes, I am married to the best, most kind hearted and supportive man in the whole world, and the most gorgeous sunshine in the world. I love you..!

How do you want to be remembered?

I want to be remembered as that human vessel who gave her all to serve humanity through her arts. I want to be remembered as that hardworking/ smartworking girl/female/lady/woman/ mother who lived on her own terms, who didn’t bow to mediocrity, harrasments and victimization, or sell her body to achieve all that GOD has given her in the Arts..! ire o..!

