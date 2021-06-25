Metro & Crime

I wanted to be like Oyenusi, Anini –Robbery suspect

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

A 28-year-old suspected armed robber, Gbenga Kikiowo, yesterday disclosed that he began robbery when he was seven years old. Kikiowo said he wanted to be as notorious as Ishola Oyenusi, Lawrence Anini and Shina Rambo. The suspect, who was arrested alongside one of his gang members, Tope Aladeloye (25), gave the confession when he was paraded at the State Police Command Headquarters, Akure, Ondo State. Kikiowo, who said he started robbery at his home town in Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, disclosed that he had been jailed three times.

The suspect, who said he had participated in armed robberies in Ghana, disclosed that he was on his way to buy bullets ahead of an operation within Oke-Aro area of Akure when he was arrested. He said: “I called my partner who normally goes with me for operations.

I informed him that have a gun with me but there were no bullets. So he told me to bring the gun to down to Akure from Ife which I did. It was on our way to buy the cartridge that we were arrested by the Scopion Squad of the police. “Honestly, I don’t have any genuine reason for what led me into crime because I was born into a very rich family. I suddenly started stealing from my parents.

They believed in customs and tradition and that is what they practice. But the more they use spiritual solution for me to stop my criminal act, the more I steal. “I even went to Ghana to rob. After a while, I brought my squad to Nigeria. We were arrested during an operation in 2015 and were remanded in the Olokuta Prison. “My father’s name is Kikiowo Ayodele.

He’s a very popular man in Igbara-Oke axis and married six wives with 24 children. He’s a wellknown retired soldier and also a farmer. He is rich in his own capability, not educated but believes in his rugged life and farming. “My last hope was the gun I was caught with because I had made up my mind to quit local crime for big ones, like going internationally. That’s why I took the risk to look for a gun. I wanted to become an international armed robber like Mufu Olosha Oko and Oyenusi because I wanted my name to reign. I believed that it’s through crime that it could reign.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos judiciary workers ‘partially’ suspend strike, courts to sit 3 days a week

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has partially called off the 16-day strike after a meeting with stakeholders and having 70 percent of their demands met. The Union, through its Chairman, Comrade Asiwaju Shobowale Kehinde, disclosed that there will be ‘partial’ resumption, as their auxiliary demands are being speedily looked […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara: Four in NSCDC net for criminal conspiracy, theft

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested four suspects for allegedly stealing 60 full lengths of iron rods. The suspects, according to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, are Peter Ovie, Abdulrahman Jamiu, Muyideen Tiamiyu and Adeleke Mathew. The statement reads: “On […]
Metro & Crime

Umahi dissolves State Executive Council

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi on Friday, May 28 carried dissolved the state’s Executive Council saying the dissolution was to appraise the performances of the MDAs. Briefing journalist shortly after the Executive Council meeting, which held at the Executive Council Chamber’s Old Government House Abakaliki, the Secretary to the State Government and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica