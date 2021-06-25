I wanted to be like Oyenusi, Anini –Robbery suspect

A 28-year-old suspected armed robber, Gbenga Kikiowo, yesterday disclosed that he began robbery when he was seven years old. Kikiowo said he wanted to be as notorious as Ishola Oyenusi, Lawrence Anini and Shina Rambo. The suspect, who was arrested alongside one of his gang members, Tope Aladeloye (25), gave the confession when he was paraded at the State Police Command Headquarters, Akure, Ondo State. Kikiowo, who said he started robbery at his home town in Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, disclosed that he had been jailed three times.

The suspect, who said he had participated in armed robberies in Ghana, disclosed that he was on his way to buy bullets ahead of an operation within Oke-Aro area of Akure when he was arrested. He said: “I called my partner who normally goes with me for operations.

I informed him that have a gun with me but there were no bullets. So he told me to bring the gun to down to Akure from Ife which I did. It was on our way to buy the cartridge that we were arrested by the Scopion Squad of the police. “Honestly, I don’t have any genuine reason for what led me into crime because I was born into a very rich family. I suddenly started stealing from my parents.

They believed in customs and tradition and that is what they practice. But the more they use spiritual solution for me to stop my criminal act, the more I steal. “I even went to Ghana to rob. After a while, I brought my squad to Nigeria. We were arrested during an operation in 2015 and were remanded in the Olokuta Prison. “My father’s name is Kikiowo Ayodele.

He’s a very popular man in Igbara-Oke axis and married six wives with 24 children. He’s a wellknown retired soldier and also a farmer. He is rich in his own capability, not educated but believes in his rugged life and farming. “My last hope was the gun I was caught with because I had made up my mind to quit local crime for big ones, like going internationally. That’s why I took the risk to look for a gun. I wanted to become an international armed robber like Mufu Olosha Oko and Oyenusi because I wanted my name to reign. I believed that it’s through crime that it could reign.”

