I wanted to be president or governor –Olubadan

Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, was 80 years old on Tuesday. He was installed on March 11, 2022 as the 42nd Olubadan. In this interview with SOLA ADEYEMO in Ibadan, he speaks on his life experiences before and since his installation, as well as, his relationship with the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and the government, among others

Kabiyesi, you are now 80 years old on earth. How do you feel?

I feel like 18. I feel good. I am thankful to God that it is so. I feel on top of the world.

What is the magic wand or the privilege that you have which have culminated in your being alive till today?

I have been very close to the elderly, even when I was not one of them. I ran against Chief Bola Ige in 1983 in the old Oyo State governorship poll. We became respecters of each other. I fell in love with him. We were supposed to be opponents, but we got on very well together. He was much older than me.

By 1986, I became Mogaji of Ali-Iwo, so, it has been a continuous but gradual process since then, until I became Olubadan in March this year. But in the Olubadan Chieftaincy System, you don’t know when it will be your time to become Olubadan.

Certainly, God has to be on your side. So, I have every reason to be grateful to God. I am also thankful to the media people. We have remained very close since 1983. You know that before people became Olubadan, they would have been 90 years, or close to it. So, there is no magic, except the grace of God.

The central Olubadan palace is still under construction. During your coronation on March 11, 2022, at Mapo Hall Arcade, it was said that you would be the first monarch to use the central palace. What can you say is delaying its completion?

I am so happy and excited at the Olubadan palace efforts. The people that started it did not think about me. But God is a wonderful God. He chooses what He does to all of us as human beings. So, I didn’t think about Olubadan palace. I didn’t think I would be Olubadan. I didn’t think I would be Mogaji Ali-Iwo. I was a young man, who was all over the place. When they said I should become the Mogaji of Ali-Iwo, I refused. I didn’t want it.

A man who had children older than me was the first son of my father. It was he who was supposed to be the Mogaji of Ali-Iwo. He said he didn’t want it, and that it was my turn. But I insisted that I didn’t want it. We were very close. I was like a son to him. I loved him very intensively and I know he loved me very intensively too. I was politically very active around the time I became Mogaji in 1986. If there was anything that I had in mind, it was political and not traditional.

So, when you talk about this new palace, I am grateful to God that it is happening in my time. I am thankful to the media people also because there is no way I can remove the hand of your profession from what has happened to me. It is your work. It is what you did. You built me and you made me. Did you ever see me 10 years ago becoming Olubadan? Then, I didn’t see myself becom- ing Olubadan. Then, I was distant from the throne. I was thinking about governorship and the presidency.

God just came behind me and threw me up to be Olubadan. So, I remain relevant in public life and for other purposes too. God is a wonderful father. On the completion of the Olubadan new palace, that is a question you should be asking the President-General of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), and people like that in public life. Recently, I went there to just look at the place. I was amazed with what I saw.

It is as good as completed. I was not excited. I was just surprised that such thing has been happening, before our very nose. I know nothing about it and I would like to be the first occupant of it.

Can you recollect the journey you had embarked on before becoming the Olubadan?

What lessons to be learnt from it? The lesson you can derive from my life and utterances is that we should leave everything to God.

He is a wonderful father. Regarding the journey, incidentally, I came to Ibadan in 1983 or so, when my father had competed for Ali-Iwo Mogajiship. He didn’t get it. The rule was that those that had done it should leave it for those that had not done it. My great grandfather was Mogaji and he rose to Abese Balogun in the very early 1940s. He died as Abese Balogun, which was four levels to the Olubadanship. So, my father had his eyes on the Mogaji of Ali-Iwo so that he could be like his father.

He didn’t get there. I did not know what it meant when my father competed for the Mogaji of Ali-Iwo. I was born at Railway Station in the Lalupon and Erunmu axis. My father failed to become Mogaji, though he was one of the most influential and richest among all the Ali-Iwo children. So, it is not wealth. It is just because my grandfather had done it before, and the other side had not done it. The other side presented a candidate, who was younger than my father, though they were age mates.

I knew him as my uncle, and he and my father were very close. The other side won and reigned for about 40 years or so. Then, he died. He never became Olubadan. One person had also become Mogaji before me. In the controversy, my father’s first son ran against that other person. I was on my brother’s side naturally and sincerely. When the man that got it then was to be removed alive, the whole of Ali-Iwo approached us and said we should produce a candidate. I suggested it to my father’s first son.

But he said no and that he was too old. He said I should be the candidate. I said I didn’t want it. I never thought about it. He told me to shut up and that I would be the next Mogaji of Ali-Iwo. He loved me and I loved him. He was like my father. However, I became Mogaji and the gradual Ibadan process began. I did not know it would happen, until I got to the level that people started recognizing me as Olubadan chief.

It was like a joke, and that was how I became Olubadan.

Any near- death experience you have had in the past, and how you were able get out of it?

If not for God, the Devil did not mean well for me. In 1986, I drove a Peugeot 505 Evolution car towards Challenge in Ibadan. I was at a filling station and suddenly there was an armed robbery attack. The robbers shot at me directly. I felt that how would these robbers attempt my life like that. I tried to attack back. In the process, the guys ran away.

As they were running, one of their guns dropped. I picked the gun to hit at them. But the gun did not respond. Something had happened to it when it fell down. Then, blood started gushing out. So, it was from that place that I was rushed to a particular hospital in Oke-Ado. Then, the doctors in the hospital phoned University College Hospital (UCH) that they had a very important personality that needed emergency attention. I was taken to the UCH where I was admitted and the bullets were extracted. I was treated. I was in bed for two weeks or thereabouts then.

But for God, the story would have been different. ## Majority of the 2023 governorship candidates in Oyo State hail from Ibadan and they are your sons. How have you been playing your fatherly role among all of them? I was close to these my sons that you mentioned. I know all of them and I have always known all of them. I read Social Sciences, so, it was easy to foresee all of them as my brothers and sisters. It didn’t matter at all, what party you are, the town or city you hail from, not even if you are non-Ibadan. I was very close to Chief Bola Ige. He was an Ijesha man. I was also close to his deputy, S.M. Afolabi. We were opponents, though in the same party.

At the appropriate time, the candidates will come together via a forum and I will tell them that the peace of Ibadanland and the peace of Oyo State is paramount in my mind. On no account should there be any form of altercation among them.

What legacy will you like to leave behind as Olubadan?

I want unity, peace and progress for Ibadan town and its environment. The process began immediately when I came to the throne.

One of the major problems that we have around this place is the issue of land grabbing. I put up a committee, comprising Mogajis and some influential people in the town that meet regularly to ensure that issues of land grabbing, and all these things are settled traditionally to avoid the usual crisis being occasioned by land grabbing. So, I want to ensure the legacy of peace in Ibadan during my time and beyond.

What is the relationship between you and the governor and then the palace and the government?

T

he governor was my candidate when he was running for the governorship poll. He was almost always in my house. I advised people in politics to work with him. So, I got on very well with him. He is like a son to me. I discovered that Femi, my first son, was his senior in school. He used to come here to play when they were in school. Femi reminded me of all those things, and he also didn’t hide it.

So, he is my adopted son. I love him and I am sure he loves me for the part that I have played in his life. I have no reason not to love him. We don’t see often anymore, though. So, my definition of politics has to do with ideas, not enmity. Regarding my relationship with the government, I get on well with the government. I don’t violate the laws of the land. I respect the laws of the land. Law is law, no matter who did it and who is enforcing it.

I am a respecter of the laws of the land.

How true is it that there is a sort of strained relationship between you and Governor Seyi Makinde with regard to his political quarrel with your younger brother, Senator Kola Balogun, who was unable to secure a second-term ticket of the PDP for Oyo South senatorial district?

It is not true. I am very close to my brother.

I brought him up and I brought them very close together. But I would not get involved in their quarrels. They may no longer be that close politically, but they are both my children. I have different children at different parties. What does it matter? If there is a chance of them coming together, I would initiate and encourage it.

