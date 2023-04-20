I wanted to be recognised as Nigeria’s Denzel Washington –Benson

William Benson is a notable actor, theatre director, and playwright. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about how his interest in acting began; his greatest weakness as an actor, the quality of an actor, and other issues.

What do you like the most about being an actor?

I love acting because it allows me to express myself by entertaining and educating people. And also by going under the skin of another, to experience their feelings. It does create a balance for me, in meeting up the demand of my job as an actor.

For me experiencing their joy, pain and every possible emotion humans go through helps my character to show them through our stories how to see, or resolve their glory and issues. Like they say art imitates life.

When did you start acting and how did it happen?

I started acting as a trained thespian in 1990, but joined Nollywood within the same period and have honed my skill through my different experiences garnered through many training with different production outfits I engaged with while learning the ropes of the trade as an actor.

Who is your inspiration?

My inspiration has always been God and those he has deposited great acting skills into, such as Denzel Washington, Samuel L Jackson, etc.

Why did you choose acting?

I would rather say acting chooses me. I was in secondary school when director Daddy Ejidoh came to my school and introduced drama to me school I joined the group he created and I was made to play Fela Anikulapo Kuti in the play he brought to us. It was fun. After the enactment, everyone in school including teachers started calling me Baba 70 and that stuck for the remainder of my time in school.

What attracted you to begin a career as an actor?

My attraction spawned from the desire to be recognized as the Nigerian Denzel Washington…given the dexterity with which he portrays his characters. I decided to follow the path of hard work.

Which role that you have played do you like the most?

The role of General Apeh in ‘AJOCHE’ and Efetobore in ‘UNBROKEN’, both Africa Magic Projects.

Acting on stage or screen (film and television), which one do you prefer?

I would say all. In all my pursuits and achievement in Theatre, Radio, and Film, I would say playing General Apeh in ‘AJOCHE’ and Oga Ezekiel in BBC Media Action’s radio drama series, ‘Story Story: Voices From the Market’. Or Don Ceeto in Saro the Musical(stage play) by BAP Productions.

I enjoyed all the given characters and I applied myself to the different genre or medium of acting as required. Infact, they all played out uniquely, given the medium of expression.

They require different approach from you as an actor. One is larger than life while the others is like life itself amplified my mics and camera.

Who is your favourite actor?

In Nigeria my favourite male actor is Ramsey Noah, and female Bimbo Ademoye.

What acting role have you enjoyed the most?

The role General Apeh in ‘Ajoche’ and Efetobore in ‘UNBROKEN’, both Africa Magic project.

What is your biggest weakness as an actor, and what have you done to overcome it?

My greatest weakness when I started was underestimating any given role, holding it up that it is easy to deliver, then some experiences overwhelmed me.Then an audience member accosted me once, saying I like your voice but greeted other actors, saying wonderful job.

It doned on me he didn’t praise me, but shared his observations then I decided to be better in my approach to my work ever since, putting my whole life into the job.

I applied my self deliberately to study and unlearn that which doesn’t help the growth and trajectory of my roles as a character in any genrer of the art.

What is your greatest strength as an actor?

My greatest strength is putting my best foot forward at all times and working collaboratively in bringing magic to bear with my co-actors.

What are some of the difficulties of the acting business?

Having to go for additions and waiting for a feedback; then having to work with actors who have the capability to be organic and better, but choses to be stereotypes. Also, dealing with badly behaved crew members. I try as much as I can to work around them without rift, but it’s quite tough.

If you could star as any popular film character on stage, who would it be and why?

Denzel Washington

Where do you see your career in five years as an actor?

My career in five years is to be the best version I have ever been, growing and learning as I go.

What would you want to say to your fans out there?

To my fans out there, I am here working hard always, to serve you and to bring to life that character you love to hate and hate to love.

What is your mantra of success?

My mantra for success is one of James Baldwin’s philosophical saying: if you know whence you came, there’s no limit to where you can go.

As an actor, how has your journey been so far?

My journey so far I must say has been very interesting learning and still learning up until now. I have not arrived yet and don’t thinking I can ever arrive.

I am always hungry for new directions and always open to be plowed by directors when I come into a new project.

The initial years were a little hard on you. What do you remember of those years?

My early years in acting was crazily difficult because it was my formative years. Trying to get roles was quite tough and everytime you get in they say you did well, but you are very young for the roles, even when the role I am required to play is actually my age range.

How do you manage your personal and professional life?

Managing my personal and professional life usually for me is to give myself peace in keeping personal life as secretive and saparate as possible. And also to enjoy deliverables when it comes to my professional life. Making the moments count.

You’ve directed several plays including Emotan. Which of them would you say was most challenging and why?

Of all my written works as a playwright, I would say they all require different interesting approache to delivering the shot that stands me work out. I would say they are all uniquely challenging, without one being more intense or higher than the other on any scale of preferences.

How important is developing a personal style when it comes to acting?

It is quite a difficult, but clear question to answer. The importance of developing a personal style when it comes to acting doesn’t work for me, as it does for others, because I approach every given role by what each characters whisper to me in the course of my studying them and not what i chose to impose on them.

My aim always is to understand who the character is, what the character wants and what is stopping him from getting there and from that moment the character is revealed.

I give my all to every given characters to do with me as they please. I play at the different point in time what is required from me through the lense of the director and the character. For instances if the character needs to go bald, that with me must happen etc.

What’s next for you?

My next project is Anonymous Nipples and ‘A Trail of Choices’ two adaption prose and bedside compendium… for stage, coming up in August; and then an Epic film written by me, titled: ‘The War General’, happening before the end of the year or early next year.

Your advise to young actors.

If you can touch the floor you can touch the sky. Always take your job seriously and don’t get carried away with the glamour even though it is needed to stand out.

Be true to your role and never be despotic to your characters when you engage them. Let the muse flow as it wills. Let the characters nuances come naturally and they will reveal a lot to you, that will make you stand out.

What was your first role?

My first role ever was Bambulu in ‘This is Our Chance’ by James Ene Henshaw.

What, in your opinion, is the most important quality in an actor?

The most important quality in an actor, for me, is never play less of your character no matter the role given. Maintain your voice, and keep fit by exercising your voice and your body. Ask the Holy spirit to guide you through you muse, and bring you in alignment to your act.

You are a creative person; how has creativity impacted your life?

It did inspire me to further my education in English language to mastering the major tools of the trade, which is communication. And I majored in literature, which did hone my skill in playwriting.