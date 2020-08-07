I wanted to remove my womb, -Toyin Lawani narrates battle with fibroids

Toyin Lawani, a Nigerian entrepreneur, has opened up on her battle with fibroids and how she booked an appointment with her doctor to remove her womb but grew cold feet.

The fashion icon, 38, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to narrate how she has grappled with pains and multiple surgeries in Nigeria, United States, and Dubai amid her quest for childbirth.

“I found I had Fibriods when I was 23, while pregnant for my first daughter @therealtiannah, it was hell for me.

I bled for 9 months straight. Always thinking Ayenshemi,” she wrote.

“No, where they didn’t carry me o, no herbs they didn’t give me. With time figured it out. I’m 38 and still dealing with it. I’ve had at least 5 surgeries over the years in Nigeria, UK, Dubai, USA.

“And they keep coming back. Been avoiding to do the needful of taking out my womb, but as of last week, I told myself what else do I want I have two lovely kids.

“I have booked an appointment for last month to evacuate my womb and I kept having cold feet, but the pain is so so unbearable. Fortunately, my friends begged me to try a fertility company again.

“And I did so. Guess what, as of this morning, I found few of them had disappeared.

I’m still having my left side pains, which are terrible and doesn’t make you enjoy sex, walk properly.

“Back pain, swollen legs, and it will affect your other organs too. But now it’s way better than before and during my periods, I have one more week to go to clear it all out fully. Pray it goes well.”

