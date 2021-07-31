I was born when dad was a sergeant, so there was no silver spoon

Rev. Christiana Bamidele George is the daughter to two-term ex-governor of the defunct Midwest region and Bendel State, now Edo and Delta States, Brigadier General Samuel Ogbemudia. She told FLORA ONWUDIWE how she and her husband made a vow with God to look after 25 abandoned children in their lifetime among other issues. Excerpts…

Could you name factors responsible for abandoning of babies, a period considered to be delicate in the life of newborns?

Major factors like unplanned or unwanted pregnancies, destitution and rejection of pregnant women by families are responsible for abandonment of children. Vulnerable mothers, who in turn have been abandoned by the men who impregnated them, tend to abandon children.

When a mother is unable to feed or take care of her child due to any financial, emotional, physical or mental health challenges, she abandons the child for good Samaritans to find.

The wicked ones who are angry with the fathers or with society abandon them in hellish places with the intent to kill the children. Culprits are usually teenagers ostracised by family because of the unwanted pregnancies, or women involved in adulterous relationships, mentally ill women and street workers.

Nowadays, a lot of women, who feel they have had more children than they can cater for, actually go directly to give up their children to the government.

Should sex education be an issue that must be taught in school?

I believe sex education should be taught early in schools starting with the fundamentals. Ignorance is a major reason so many young girls end up with unwanted pregnancies or with sexually transmitted diseases.

This world is full of promiscuity and pedophiles. Youths need to be educated, empowered and guided into making good choices. Recently we saw a 10-year-old impregnated by a neighbor.

Early sex education will help a child to understand the dangers of engaging in sexual intercourse prematurely and gain the skills needed to navigate relationships and manage their sexuality in the future.

Should the woes of such mothers be attributed to the society or the government?

Yes, government is responsible for the society, and society is responsible for all the ills in it. Mothers are victims of war, poverty and abuse. When men fail, they take out their frustrations on the mothers and the children.

When mothers can’t cope, they abandon their children to society. When society does not do anything, the children suffer and even die in the hands of molesters, gangs, ritual killers and kidnappers.

The health of the society is measured by the health of the children in the society.

This is what I believe and that is why I have done my best in the past 26 years, by the Grace of God, to save and nourish vulnerable children in our society. This is my little contribution to society.

Coming up with a concept that eventually was executed was not an easy task; how did you get to where you are today?

I began a personal relationship with God in 1986 and became filled with the desire to serve God and contribute my own quota to society and to God’s kingdom. God stirred my heart towards children. I received a vision to take care of abandoned children.

I and a team of missionaries then commissioned my family landed property in Akowonjo area for the purpose. In 1994, we received our first pair of twins and the work started. We became the first private Christian orphanage to be registered by Lagos State government.

With the help of dedicated missionaries, patrons and trustees we have been able to open five more branches of our orphanage in Nigeria. God has been faithful to answer all our prayers.

Your father, Brigadier General Samuel Ogbemudia, was the former military governor of the defunct Midwestern region and old Bendel State, now Edo and Delta states, between 1967 and 1975; that means you were fed with a silver spoon?

No, I was not born with a silver spoon. My Dad didn’t allow us, the older children born before that era, to be fed with one because he made it clear to us older children that the position was a temporary one and so we must not get used to it.

I went to school in public transport and sometimes even walked. For my siblings born in the government house, they had it really good. I’m glad I wasn’t born with a silver spoon, because of that I developed independence and self-determination.

Could you intimate us with the experiences of a daughter of a military man and a military governor?

Most children of military officers had to cope with absentee fathers in those days because of the frequent travels and secret missions. I had my share of anxiety and fear of him not coming home especially during the Civil War.

Every time he returned we celebrated. I admired him as a military officer and a military governor. I was only a teenager but I took note of all his innovations and the transformation he brought to Midwestern State and later Bendel State.

I can’t list all his achievements here as a two-time governor but after his death many got to know the awesome legacy he left behind. He was, is and will always be my hero.

What would you say you learnt from your mother that is helping you in your marriage today?

My parents divorced when I was five years old so I can’t say I learnt anything. Dad was polygamous so I would say that most of the valuable l e s s o n s helping m e in my marriage today came from the Bible. When you put God first in marriage, the marriage will not fail.

This is why my husband and I have been married for 42 years. The main key for a successful marriage is biblical commitment.

Were your parents very supportive when you were taking up a lifetime of charity project?

My dad was very worried that I took up such big responsibility but was supportive in every way. He called me often to check on how things were going and was very proud of the various awards I received and achievements I made. He always called to congratulate me.

You are 17 children (13girls and 4boys), of the late Gen. Ogbemudia, what is your position in the family?

I am the first child born in his youth. He had me when he was just a sergeant in the army, that’s why I said I was not born with a silver spoon.

Why do you call the organisation, “Little Saints” rather than Dele George Orphanage home?

God gave me the name because in the eyes of God every child is a saint. He did not want me to take the glory for the great works he was going to do. The focus should not be on me but on Him.

You said you and your husband made a vow with God that you can comfortably look after 25 children in your life time, to ensure that they were given quality education; as it is the facilities under you care are overstretched, did you go back to God for another vow?

Twenty five children was what we thought our resources could cover but as time progressed, more children came into the orphanage and God raised patrons who joined us to provide for the children. God never fails so He continues to provide according to our needs.

What orientation do you give to your team or helpers before they are deployed in different homes under the Little Saints, so that these children are not maltreated since you cannot be there all the time and also consideration the distance of their locations?

We only employ those who are called to charity to administer the branches. Each branch has senior missionaries who have been thoroughly trained in our organisation for years and promoted to positions of senior management.

They undergo thorough training, probation periods and fully understand our processes before they are qualified to train and employ other staff.

We have a zero tolerance policy towards any form of maltreatment of the children. The care givers understand that they are not allowed to physically or verbally abuse the children under any circumstances.

The board of trustees also pays regular visits to the various branches and I encourage the children to talk to me about their challenges and complaints.

Having a passion for a project of this nature is different, but employing hands, who do not share same dream with you, only to support in bringing up these children, is another ball game…

Every employee is taken through training to get them to catch the spirit of the vision. Most of them do and those that don’t are terminated. When it comes to care giving only the best hands are good enough.

How do you attend to them psychologically when they are depressed over not having their mothers and fathers around them or have only a mother and a father who come once a while to see them?

Eighty percent of our children do not have families who care. We stand in as their parents and mentors. We show them as much love as we can, with the hope that they will hardly feel the void created by the absence of their biological families. We have psychologists and motivational speakers visit on a regular basis to speak with and counsel them. Apart from that, we have Christian fellowships every Sunday and the word of God is used to encourage, motivate, comfort and enlighten them. A visit to any of our homes will convince anyone that the children are happy children. It’s been said that children in orphanage homes get spoiled by all the love shown to them but we believe that a good balance of love and discipline will bring out the best in all children.

How do you feel when any of them is reported dead?

We have not lost any child since 1999. The ones we lost died as a result of trauma from the abandonment.

A baby girl was eaten up by ants and another died as a result of being left in the rain for too long before she was found. A lot of children have been saved by our ministry. We give all Glory to God and take pride in our ministry, for having rescued hundreds of children from premature death.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development, and the Ministry of Women Affairs under the Lagos State government are collaborating with the Little Saints Orphanage; we want to know the level of commitment of these ministries?

Government support is still far below our hopes and expectations. We can’t complain because we are expected to have our own network of support .God has been there for us using the good citizens of our country. Government does have the responsibility to guide us and monitor our activities, so the Ministry of Youth and Social Development is the supervisory body of all orphanages in Lagos State. In some states it is the Ministry of Women Affairs or Ministry of Gender Affairs.

They also process adoption and fostering of children from orphanages. In

some Orphanage homes, the founder tasks the adopters as high as N600, 000 depending on the sex of the baby; do you take less or more than that?

We do NOT charge a single naira for adoption. The Little Saints Orphanage revived adoption in Lagos State in 1996. We made it clear that adoption was free and that children are not for sale.

We do not charge for adoption and have never done so. Any orphanage charging for adoption is doing so illegally. We do not get involved in the adoption process, the government ministry does it.

We are just custodians of the children. The government ministry and the family court tell us who to give out for adoption and when to do so.

