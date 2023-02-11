I was given the name Oracle at Sunshine Stars – Ogunbote

Shooting Stars of Ibadan coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said injuries put paid to his football career but grateful for achieving greatness as a coach. Excerpts…

How does it feel finally getting the maximum three points of the season after five games in the new season?

The most important thing is that we have the three points in the kitty because the expectation was so high. There were some games we ought to have won but we didn’t win which brought a lot of pressure on the team. I think with this, it will bring relief to the team.

After receiving all the accolades during pre-season, would you say the players are beginning to let you down?

There was nothing like that, like I said before, there were games we supposed to have won and some little mistakes cost us the three points. For example, we were leading 3-1 against Plateau United and we finally drew the game. We are working and the confidence already returned with the victory against Nasarawa United.

It’s been a fantastic career for you as a coach, how did it all started for you?

You are taking me back memory lane; I think it’s going to be a little bit difficult for me to really answer that question. Be it as it may, it was a career that I never anticipated at the initial stage. It was when I have issues with injuries; I have to switch to coaching because of the interest I have in the game. I started as a grassroots coach, and gradually I continued to the level I am today, I have to thank God for all His blessings.

Coach Kadiri Ikhana revealed that you played football under him, tell us about your football career?

Well, the truth of the matter is that, while growing up, I was living at Makoko, we use to have several grassroots games, that’s where it all started until I went to secondary school unfortunately injuries did it for me, cutting my career short.

You’ve handled so many clubs in the country, which one would you say was your memorable one and the one you wish you never coached?

I don’t know if I have any one that I have regrets ever going for as coach. I give glory to God every team I handled have been a memorable ones as it always ended to be a success. If talking about most memorable one, I don’t know which one to pick. Was it Sunshine that brought me to lime lights, or Rangers, were I got my first major trophy. Will I say the teams I went to for rescue mission that almost everybody in the country already lost hope and I was eventually able to help them survive? I want to say all the teams I have handled were all important in my career.

How did you come about the name Oracle?

I can’t really say this is the person that gave me that name or where it came from, I think it was when I was at Sunshine Stars, when we were playing on the continent. Before Sunshine Stars, I have not really handled a team alone, I have assisted during WAFU Cup with Dolphins, so I never headed a continental team alone before.

There were a lot of arguments about my competency for the job at Sunshine Stars, people saying I don’t have continental experience, that I will not be able to handle it. So the chairman of the team (Adagunode) came then called me and told me, “I am taking a risk”, that I should try as much as I can to make sure that I didn’t disappoint, I saw it as a challenge, so I work so hard.

We were able to assemble 18 players to beat in the country, we started work and then I bought the confidence of my players, so when we started the work on training, they respected me a lot and there were some cases where we disagreed, I tell them if you do this training and if we go by it this way and to do this and that and this is likely the results that will come out. When all my predictions started coming out, all of a sudden, they started calling me Oracle. That’s how the name Oracle came to be. I remembered a scenario when the Ogun State governor came to Ijebu Ode to visit us, when he was to give me something, everybody just shouted Oracle, and the man looked back that where is the Oracle, so I told Mike idoko. When I was given the job, he stood by me, he said that he knew I was a good coach, and that statement motivated me a lot and then combined with what the chairman said.

People said you actually succeeded with Sunshine Stars because your team played in Ijebu-Ode, that you wouldn’t have achieved such results if the team was playing in Akure, how true is this?

Well, everybody is entitled to his own opinion. One thing I am sure about football is that if not home is not home. There are some advantages attached to you playing at your home whether you like it or not there is this motivating aura that you enjoy when you are home, you cannot afford to disappoint when you know that people are watching and it brings out the best in you. All I know is that we actually played league games for a whole season in Akure and we got a continental ticket, so it is possible that if we had played there, we would have done better than we did.

You led Sunshine Stars to the semifinal of both the CAF Confederation Cup and the next year Champions League, what actually stopped your team from getting to the final?

This is something I don’t always want to remember especially the CAF Championship league, when we qualified for the semi finals. We have five weeks or there about, before we will be playing the final games and we have a game at hand, against Kano Pillars, at that time we have about 26 players that were registered for the continental games. I met with the management and I told them that maybe we should just keep the 26 players while allowing others to go so that we can concentrate properly. I could remember that Mike Idoko did says then, that his own was that we should leave the country, so that we can go outside and prepare for the tournament.

No money syndrome really played a negative factor. At that time, the club had not pay the sign-on fees of the players not even a percent. So after some time, the Chairman one way or the other felt that he was trying to help the players, that were angry, and he gave them 300,000 for the boys to share, the boys collected it and proceeded with a strike. We did all possible to bring them back but there were no luck.

They came back four days to a game against Al Ahly, a five times Champions that was then. We had just one training session and unfortunately, we failed to progress as we actually lost the opportunity at home after playing a 3-3 draw in Nigeria.

Same thing happened during the Confederation Cup a year earlier, we wanted to take advantage of the weather against our opponent by playing around 3pm but on that faithful day there was a heavy down pour, so the rain didn’t stop by 5 o’clock. We were actually contemplating postponing it till the next day, but again the issue of money came up, so we played and lost the game in Nigeria 1-0. We went away to play a 1-1 draw. The one that was so painful was the Champions League, there was nothing stopping us from not getting it, whatever makes us to defeat AL Ahly, we would have gotten it. It was so painful. Everybody has his own reasons for doing anything, the loss was so painful, personally to me, it could have made me to become the best coach on the continent if I have won it.

