I was hard, Sofoluwe was soft but we complemented each other –Bright Omokaro

Ex-international Bright Omokaro told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has been a monumental failure and should have been fired long ago.

How did you receive the news of the death of your former teammate Yisa Sofoluwe?

I think I am still in shock at the moment; I can’t believe such a man has gone. It is so saddening and terrible that the country can lose such a fine gentleman at this time. I think he will remain a great loss to football in Nigeria.

You were in the same Green Eagles to the 1988 African Cup of Nations in Morocco. What fond memories of late Sofoluwe do you have?

As his nickname suggests, the minister of defence, when you say someone is a minister and he’s ministering well, what you think. Everything about him was great; he was a genius, perfect on and off the pitch.

How will you consider your relationship with him on the pitch?

There was a great understanding between myself and late Sofoluwe; like I said everything about him was almost perfect. His inclusion in the national team always made us stronger. What he brought to the Eagles was almost unquantifiable because he did his job almost with ease. He’s a right full back but would attack and come back without making any mistakes. He was a proper full back whose contribution was invaluable to our success then.

What kind of person was Sofoluwe outside of the pitch; I mean how did he relate with teammates in the dressing room, in camp?

Honestly, he was a great personality; we are speaking about an individual who didn’t talk so much. Even when you offend him, he wouldn’t be angry, sometimes when you thought he would be mad because of the bad thing you have done to him, he might just be smiling. In short, death is inevitable but it has just taken away a genius.

I wish to go back to the 1988 AFCON, you guys were fantastic even in the final against Cameroon, how would you sum up the performance of late Sofoluwe in that tournament?

His contribution was great; like me when I played, I appeared too serious but he would be doing the job and still be smiling. You can’t find Sofoluwe making serious mistakes, he did things seamlessly.

You also played as full back; what was the difference between you that played from the left and Sofoluwe that featured from the right?

The difference between us is that I was very hard but he was simple. He could do a lot of overlapping, I didn’t do much. Sometimes, I wondered how he would burst forward and in a moment he was back in his position. He was a clever player.

It was in AFCON 1988 you got your nickname 10-10 when you injured an Algerian player. Were you proud injuring an opponent to the advantage of your team?

Of course yes; it is your responsibility as a player to help your team in whatever way permissible by the law of the game. We were down by one man after Ademola Adeshina was sent off by the referee and the Algerians were mesmerizing us with that advantage they got. It wasn’t long enough before they equalised the goal we had earlier scored. I always wanted to win and when I play game, I can do anything to win and even if that means incapacitating an opponent, I will do it to win a game. I had a policy to be remembered long after any game I play and that is why I was so hard on my opponents. Now you see after I quit the game; more than 15 years ago, people still know me for some aspects of my game and that is what I wanted. Strangely enough, that legendary move was an instruction from the head coach of the team, Manfried Hoener, a German. After the red card to our player, Hoener told me to do it. It was a specific instruction from our coach to reduce the Algerians to 10 players. When you are not scared you could be given a red card too with that kind of tackle, personally I was thinking the tackle could land one into trouble. I did not risk getting a red card because I was very smart with my tackles. Well, maybe if that match was played in 2009, it may have been different but back in the day I was sure I wouldn’t get a red card.

Some pundits have argued that Sofoluwe would not have died early if the Nigeria Football Federation and sports ministry were to be alive to their responsibility of taking care of ex-internationals, do you agree?

They are not doing anything not for us but for football generally. I am not surprised because when you put a square peg in square hole that is what you will experience. Football in other countries is well organized but here they have bastadised everything and that is why most exinternationals are either sick or badly broke. They are dying and nobody cares about them. That is not the way other countries treat their former stars; I don’t know what is wrong with our football.

What specific things do you want the NFF and the Ministry of Sports to do to ameliorate the pains of ex-international passing through after retirement?

I think it is about re-incorporating them into football after retirement; however, how do you expect that to happen when we have people who have crippled everything about football. You would have suggested that they take these ex-internationals to states and local governments to develop football, to fish out talent but primary school and secondary school sports has long been crippled. Most ex-internationals do not know anything apart from football and there are no opportunities in the game here anymore.

Just like many Nigerians, you can’t be happy with the state of Nigerian football especially the league where you thrived. At what point did you notice the decline in our football?

When we started politicizing the game; at some point, football was tribalised. We had Abiola Babes, Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Flash Flamingos, NBB. These clubs were owned by the private sector but the states have virtually taken over all the teams. The politics they played killed football. At some point, Chief MKO Abiola backed out, because they weren’t getting what they should get from the football authorities. Abiola held a meeting with other clubs and they agreed to withdraw from the league and he withdrew but the others didn’t.

You are an ex-international of repute how would you rate the Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr since the German took over?

The Super Eagles have been some kind of rubbish since he came into the country. We don’t value what we have and that is what is killing us today; late Stephen Keshi was in charge, we all saw what he did, there was a result. There was also Samson Siasia who also did a good job. Look at the achievement of Nigerians who have managed the national result and compare them with this Rohr of a guy, who is fooling who? They have brought a coach who can’t go round the country to spot talent and develop them. Under him, you would just hear a particular player has been invited and we don’t even know if such a player has passed through basic rudiment of football. When we were playing there was John Chidozeie, John Fashanu and the rest of those players born abroad who were invited, they came here and fight for jersey, there was always a competition in the team. The international players didn’t want to lose jerseys to local players and the home-based ones were keen on edging out foreign-based ones. There was a healthy competition but what do we have now, we have a coach who would stay in Europe and start inviting players we do not know where they were coming from

Coach Rohr has argued that the local league is not strong as in the past and it is hard to get players good enough to play for the Super Eagles?

That is not entirely true; we have players who are good here. I have to agree with you that our league is not good as before but that is the grand plan of those managing football in this country to make sure that everything is crippled including the league. I agree we have to go back to the drawing board because when we were playing there was no craze for this foreign football; there was nothing like few people going to the stadium to watch football, on a match day, the stadium would have been filled up before 11am. You can sit in your house and named the first eleven of Rangers International and that of the opponents they are going to me like we do for Arsenal, Man United and the rest today. But what we have now are cubicles everywhere where Nigerians watch Man United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern; they support with pride foreign clubs. In our days, you must be qualified to play for any of the national teams. But people, who don’t know the basics of football, are national team products nowadays. I went through primary, secondary, academicals and National Sports Festival junior football before I graduated to the senior team. So, if I receive a lofted pass, I know how to trap it and make use of it because I learnt it from the basics. But these players don’t have it? As good as Austin Okocha was, these set of players could have killed his creativity if he were part of them. The glamour isn’t there anymore. Look at this scenario for example: Insurance will beat a team in Benin 6-0 and then lose 7-0 away to the same team. Who’s fooling who?

Many critics of Rohr are worried about the way German keep changing his squad with invitation of new players….

Does he even know what he is doing? Go and check his record before he was brought in here, he has been impressive as far as I am concerned because that is what results have proved. To take the insult to another level, they are saying they cannot fire him because of the kind of contract you signed with such a coach. We have better coaches even here in the league; can’t you see the improvement in our domestic league where clubs are going and record away victory. I think the coaching job is about hiring and firing; when you give us poor result you are shown the exit door.

