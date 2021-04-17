I was mad when dad stopped me from joining the army –Joe Lasisi

Former African champion, Joe Lasisi, lost just two bouts out of 27 career fights and he is considered as one of Nigeria’s best ever. His faceoff with flamboyant Jerry Okorodudu is still regarded as one of the best fights staged in the country, and the retired Assistant Superintendent of Customs told AJIBADE OLUSESAN that he lost the chance to become a world champion due to international politics

Many people hold the impression that one can only go into boxing if you are a street fighter; were you one, and what motivated you to take up the sport?

When I was a little boy, they said I was too stubborn, but to me, that was not the correct assessment of my person; because I do not like injustice and always fought for what is right people viewed it to mean stubbornness. You cannot be a good boxer if you are a street fighter; the ethic of boxing doesn’t allow you to be a street fighter. Most of those kids you see involved in street fighting always ended up being bodyguards. As a boxer, you can go haywire when inside the ring, outside of it, you are harmless.

But you look so tough, how can you describe yourself?

I am a very simple person; yes, I am a boxer, merely looking at me, you will think I am wicked but I am not. My wife and children know that I could be one of the gentlest people. My children usually offend me but they know how to calm me down, especially my second born. I will not say I am a perfect person but I usually do my best for my family.

How excited was your wife getting married to a boxer?

She did not even know I was a boxer. She used to visit me in Kaduna when we were still courting, before she comes, I would hide all of my kits, including gloves under my bed because I knew she wouldn’t get married to me if she knew I was a boxer. We are from the same village, her mother and all other family members knew me as a very stubborn person but if she had gone back to tell them that her fiancée was a boxer, they would simply stop her from seeing me. In fact, she did not know I was a serious boxer until a week before my fight, she begged me to stop the fight but there was no way to go back. I got my firstborn a week to the fight and that really motivated me, I fought for my wife, I fought for my newborn baby and I won.

You were a successful boxer in your own right, and one of your best fights was against Jerry Okorodudu about three decades ago. Your opponent was more popular and many people gave the fight to him even before you entered the ring but you still won…

When your mind is not weak, you won’t lose focus, Okorodudu’s mind was weak. He arrived from the Olympics with so much pride and that was what eventually ruined his career. His friends in the media who were trying to promote him did not make him realise that there was a fight ahead of him. There is a proverb that to get to the top is easy but to stay there is tough, when he came back many people wrote all boxers off as if Okorodudu was an angel that could not be defeated. All the noise he was making, I was not scared; because I knew just three people will be inside the ring, the two boxers and the referee. So when we got into the ring, I looked straight into his face, there was fear in there, and I told myself I would beat this guy silly today. Anytime they stop the fight, I would be looking at him from my corner; I made sure he sees my eyes. Prove yourself and let me prove myself.

But Okorodudu still insists you used juju to fight him…

Let us go to the archive when Muhammed Ali knocked Sonny Liston down in the first round of their second fight, the commentator did not even see the blow, even the camera did not capture it because boxing is something else. Okorodudu is a bad loser. He was the architect of his own downfall, instead of him to train he was busy boasting. I heard he said he was seeing a different kind of Lasisi in the ring because of the juju, but I laughed. It is normal for you to feel that way when you are getting the beating of your life, you will see eight different kinds of Lasisi. He is just a bad loser. When he said I used juju in Nigeria, I said okay no problem, let us do it again, they came to America when I was preparing for my world title bout and demand for a fight. The beating he got in Nigeria could not compare to the one he got in the US, I knocked him out in the eighth round and again he landed in the hospital. If I used juju in Nigeria, did I use it in America too?

You retired as Assistant Superintendent in the Nigerian Customs, what role did the service play in your career?

If not for Customs, Lasisi would not have gone far in boxing. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was my Comptroller in Kaduna and he was also in charge of sports, he organised sports there and encouraged officers and men to join any sports of their choice, that was around 1979. That was why I was able to represent Kaduna in 1981 National Sports Festival in Bendel. I was supposed to go to the Olympics in 1984, Okorodudu should not have been there, so also was Roland Omoruyi but because of politics and ‘mago mago’ the then national coach Isaac Ikhouria took all the Bendel boxers there except Peter Konyegwachi who was the only one that won a medal at the games. All my bosses were there when I fought Okorodudu, nobody gave me a chance in the fight but our Comptroller General was there including Atiku and when I saw that Customs flag I told myself I had to defend it. The Nigerian Customs also helped me to prepare well, they transferred me to from Kaduna to Lagos and gave me a car which was taking me to train every day. When I won the African title, they promoted me and gave me a Landcruiser SUV, and also granted me leave of absence when I traveled to the United States to further my career.

You became African champion shortly after Okorodudu’s fight but lost to Virgil Hill in that world title bout, what happened?

To start with, I was supposed to fight Virgil Hill in New York but his manager pushed the fight to Bismarck which was the base of Virgil Hill. I would have loved the bout to take place in Las Vegas. Virgil Hill was not a stranger to me because we did train together. In fact, we were so close that he did sleep in my house at times. Hill was born in Bismark and the weather there was very cold but I did not get enough support from the Nigerian government. Can you believe that on the day of the fight only five Nigerians were at the venue? Just my brother who was the then Governor of my state Kwara, Cornelius Adebayo, Akeem Anifowoshe, and two other people and I.

Why did you not call for a change of date and even venue when you knew the weather was going to be so harsh?

I think the Nigerian government should have helped with that because at that point I was not representing myself again, I was to carry Nigeria’s flag. I think I lost to international politics, Nigeria government did not want to support me because they thought the WBO back then was an apartheid belt but I don’t understand it. They knew what they were doing because of their selfish interest and they used that to affect me.

If you were not a boxer, what would you have become?

I actually wanted to be a soldier, but my father stopped me, I wanted to go to the NDA in Zaria but I did not make it. I wasn’t happy about that but don’t know if I would still be alive if I had joined the army but God knew what was best for me and guided my path.

Before GoTV started the current boxing promotion, professional boxing was literally dead, what do you think the problem is?

The problem is not peculiar to boxing, it happens in all other sports including football. The administrators, most of the time, don’t have an interest in the welfare of athletes and that is why you always hear about cases of the Nigeria Football Federation officials fighting with players over bonuses and allowances. How many children of these sports administrators play football, tennis or boxing? Most of them don’t love this country.

