I was more talented than Efe but he worked harder –Sam Sodje

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje and a member of the new board of Delta State Football Association has said he will not fight for position with other ex-internationals as crisis rocks the DFA. The former Leeds United star also told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that Super Eagles can win the AFCON soon. Excerpts …

Congratulations on your election as a member of Delta State Football Association; why did you take up this challenge?

It is my pleasure to come back home and get involved in football administration; I have been involved in the game all my life and doing this will not be an issue. There is a lot to do; I think the structure that we have in Delta is not quite good and there is need for us to start all over again. I know with my connection, experience, not only because I am an ex-footballer, but because I have gone out there to educate myself for a challenge like this. One of the important things we need to do is empower the coaches; we have to take them from level one to two. We have to work hard to improve the grassroots because that is where it should start from.

We have seen quite a number of great footballers who are from Delta State, The Sodje brothers, Sunday Oliseh, Austin Okocha, Victor Ikpeba and many others but the supply line seems to be getting dry; how do you think the state can regain its top spot?

I mentioned earlier about going back to the grassroots. I was born in England but grew up in Warri; I spent all of my life in that city playing grassroots football. I played from U-10, 12, 17; I represented my state before I started professional football in England. I think we have to go back and we can re-ignite that kind of generation of players with what we plan to do. We stand a better chance now because of the kind of people we have on board.

The election that ushered your board into the DFA has continued to attract controversy; how do you think this lofty dream of yours will be achieved with such a huge distraction?

I think I am too big to start fighting for positions; I have been invited home to contribute my quota to the development of football in my state. I don’t think I will like to fight with fellow ex-internationals. Victor Ikpeba and Edema Fuludu have done very well for the state football since they have been there for some time now. I have a lot of respect for these individuals but this thing is about our football; it is about those young talents we are supposed to discover and make super stars. But like I said, I am not going to start fighting for positions with anyone; I want to do my best to help the game and if I am not allowed, it is not a do-ordie affair.

Super Eagles will play against Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire in friendly matches; do you think the squad can make a huge statement with good outings in these matches?

The Nigeria Football Federation has done very well by organising these friendlies considering the fact that the team would play African Cup of Nations qualifiers in November. It is going to be a good test for these kids because it has been a long time they played international football due to COVID-19. More so, we need to understand that Nigeria is one of the biggest footballing nations in Africa; on paper we are rated number three on the continent and I think this side can actually hold their own against any team.

You have spoken about Eagles defence, don’t you think this problem could still haunt the side?

My position has always been that we have fantastic defenders, quality players who have done well at their various clubs but the problem has always been the coaching. Do we have coaches who train them, who specifically pass technical instructions regarding how to defend at the international level? These guys are good but technical-wise we have to do more. No matter how good you are, if your defence is bad, you will definitely lose matches.

Now that one of Nigeria’s best ever defenders Joseph Yobo has joined the technical crew, don’t you think the problem could be solved?

Yobo has joined the Eagles but have we been told he is going to be the defenders’ coach? Yobo was a fantastic defender; he played at the highest level and he is more than qualified to take up that role. But what can he do if he is not allowed to take charge of that department? Coach Gernot Rohr must have to listen to him more especially as regards the defenders; he has to give Yobo that responsibility. I can tell you that if we can work on this with the kind of players that we have in the squad we can start winning something big again. I believe this team can win the AFCON soon.

You played in the English Premier League for years and expected that more Nigerians would join the EPL this summer but as it is we haven’t seen anyone moving in…..

The EPL pushes you to the world, I think more than any other leagues but not all our players are going to play in England. We must have respect for these lads who are playing top flight football elsewhere. Honestly, I’d like them to come to England but that is not the ultimate; if you are playing in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and other top leagues, no one can push you down.

You played with some players in the heart of Eagles defence; who would you consider your best partner?

I have a lot of respect for everyone I played alongside in the defence because it is not easy to play for the national team. I played with Joseph Yobo, Daniel Shittu, Obinna Nwaneri and even Rabiu Afolabi. These guys are great. It is just sad that injury prevented me from showcasing my full potential to Nigerians. I have got ability and it was there for everyone to see but I got injured at a wrong time. Many people did not know I played through injury for about five years.

Sodje family has become popular in Nigeria; you, Efe and Akpo have done well playing for several clubs in England…

My father was a great footballer; although short he was very good. My mum too was a sprinter, the sports gene is there. And let me tell you my nephew has just signed a contract with Man City, he is a striker and you should expect more Sodjes in the football circle soon.

But Akpo did not get to play for Nigeria like you and Efe…

He never got the chance to play. We started playing together in Warri before we both moved to England. He’s had wonderful career even though he did not play for the national team. I wish he did but I don’t think he has any regrets.

Efe was a defender, the same position you played for most part of your career; who do you think was better between you and your brother?

I like this question; ability-wise I was blessed. Efe is a hard worker; whatever Efe got, he worked hard for it. He is my hero; if I had what Efe had in terms of hard work, I would probably have played for Real Madrid or Barcelona. In terms of ability, I didn’t have to work too hard to get things work because I was blessed. More so, Efe is a different player from me, if you watch both of us play you will understand what I am talking about.

We can’t end this discussion without talking about 2013 which was a tough year for you when you were allegedly arrested for match fixing, tell us about it…

I want to thank the Nigerian press for waiting to get the true story, you guys supported me. What happened to me made me who I am today; this is why I want to do what I am doing. I want to help players so that they will not experience what I went through. These young players are vulnerable and we need to teach them how to avoid troubles. If I did what they accused me of, I won’t be here today; I would have been in prison. But today I got my pride back, I have got my degree, I have got my own company, I am enjoying my life.

But the man actually approached you, were you trying to look at the offer really?

I will like to tell my story; he did not offer me anything. He was not even talking about match fixing, he approached me for charity game which I do, which my family does. He was talking about what we do to raise funds for charity homes; it was when he was setting me up that he changed the whole story. He asked me a question, I answered then he changed the question again in the video and put my answer there to make it look like I was asking for money to fix a match. He is a specialist in what he does. In that video he alleged that I wanted 50,000 pound for a yellow card but tell me who will pay that kind of money? I am so happy that the truth came out; I am so happy and proud where I am today. He never approached me for match fixing, he told me about charity and that was how he got to me.

But how did you manage the crisis?

It was tough. Imagine you are in the public eye all the time; you have a family name you have worked hard to build over the years being tarnished but I was too strong for him. I was not going to allow one man from nowhere to destroy us. He was not working alone; he was working with a newspaper who had promised to get him paid for such story. He was working with gunmen and even corrupt police; it was like a gang, working to get a story but today I am enjoying my life. His name is Mazher Mahmood. He’s been doing this for over 30 years. He lied in the court and thank God he was caught red handed. He was caught in a case before ours and as a result, our case was thrown out straight away after which he was exposed live on TV and his identity was made known to the public.

