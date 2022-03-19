Arts & Entertainments

I was never Mercy Aigbe’s PA –Busola Gentry

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband’s new wife, Busola Gentry, has denied news that she was once the personal assistant to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe. This is coming after Asiwaju Lanre Gentry disclosed in a recent interview that his marriage to the Nollywood star ended as a result of several infidelities and as such both parties have gone their separate ways. While reacting to claims that she also snatched Gentry from Mercy; Busola, who is presently the new wife of Lanre Gentry, noted that she has never met the actress before and has not worked with her. She said: ‘‘I was never her personal assistant neither have I neither met her before nor worked for her or did I ever work under my present husband. Whatever happened between them was in the past and also remember that they are two adults. I am too busy to be meddling in other peoples’ affair as I have a new born to care for.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

How Onyemelukwe-Onuobia won $100,000 NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, a Professor of Law at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, was last Saturday announced winner of the 2021 edition of the $100,000 NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature, Africa’s most prestigious literary award, sponsored by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG). Onyemelukwe won the Prize for ‘The Son of the House’, her 2019 family saga […]
Arts & Entertainments

Mayorkun : I’d love to collaborate with Drake, Eminem

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, says he would love to collaborate with Drake and Eminem, two glob- al music heavyweights. The 27-year-old songwriter disclosed this during a recent chat with ‘That Grape Juice‘. This was after he delivered an electrifying performance of ‘Holy Father’, his latest single, featuring Victony. During the chat, Mayorkun spoke about his relationship […]
Arts & Entertainments

Sandra Iheuwa shuts down Lagos as she marries Steve Maduka 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sandra Iheuwa shut down Lagos as she walked down the Isle with her lover, Steve Maduka in a talk of the town wedding last weekend. Actor and Comedian, Okey Bakassi, kept the classy guests happy as the Master of Ceremony while DJ Neptune and musician, Timi Dakolo, kept the floor on fire. The couple […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica