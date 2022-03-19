I was never Mercy Aigbe’s PA –Busola Gentry

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband’s new wife, Busola Gentry, has denied news that she was once the personal assistant to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe. This is coming after Asiwaju Lanre Gentry disclosed in a recent interview that his marriage to the Nollywood star ended as a result of several infidelities and as such both parties have gone their separate ways. While reacting to claims that she also snatched Gentry from Mercy; Busola, who is presently the new wife of Lanre Gentry, noted that she has never met the actress before and has not worked with her. She said: ‘‘I was never her personal assistant neither have I neither met her before nor worked for her or did I ever work under my present husband. Whatever happened between them was in the past and also remember that they are two adults. I am too busy to be meddling in other peoples’ affair as I have a new born to care for.’’

