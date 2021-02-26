I was nobody 12 years ago –Davido

Nigerian Afropop singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recounted the period in his life when he was broke and had no support. In a post on his Twitter page, the award-winning musician took a trip down memory lane when he paid a visit to the old apartment in the United States where he lived 12 years ago. He revealed that “as hard as it is to believe”, he actually had no money and support from anyone at that time. The ‘OBO’ crooner also expressed his gratitude to God for seeing him through and helping him achieve his dreams of being a millionaire while encouraging his fans to never give up on their aspiration.

“Damn I went to my old apartments where I used to live 12 years ago with Sina and B red!!! As hard as it is to believe .. we had no money .. no support just us and a dream !! 12 years later ! We millions in ! Road to a billion !!! We thank God !! Never stop believing,” he wrote.

Davido has established himself as a household name in the Nigerian entertainment industry and as one of the biggest stars in Africa. The ‘Fem’ singer has also won several awards and recognitions and has collaborated with top Nigerian and international acts over time. Recall, the singer was last week named among the 2021 Time magazine’s 100 Next list.

Like this: Like Loading...