I was privileged to train over 3,000 Nigerian girls in Italy –Nike Okundaye

Mrs. Nike Okundaye is an icon in the creative industry. She has traversed the globe, imparting her talents to women, and that has won her many awards, both locally and internationally. FLORA ONWUDIWE was at her Nike Art Galleria, located at Lekki, Lagos, where the Kogi state-born artist took her the memory lane of her fulfilling career, her reason for eloping to settle with a man that married 15 wives, and other sundry issues in this exciting interview. Excerpts…

The Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) honoured you recently. How do you feel about the award?

It was an excellent award. This is not the first time that I am being honoured by the group. The SNA is one of the biggest societies and they are all over Nigeria. It is a great honour to be conferred with such an enviable award. I appreciate it and I’m grateful to them for remembering me in such a manner.

Nigerian women were not so visible, especially in the creative industry in the ‘60s. Can you reminisce on the exhibition that gave you international recognition?

You know in the ‘60s, women struggled among the male artists, but today we have a lot of female artists. There was an exhibition in 1966 organised by the Goethe Institute (German Cultural Centre) in Lagos, where some of my artworks were showcased.

A white woman was their teacher at the Institute. Then we were just a few women who were struggling to be known as artists. Even though they were predominantly white people, I was born into art and that was an advantage. They asked for a female artist in Africa, and some people recommended me. Also the exhibition I had in the United States exposed me the more. So, what gave me breakthrough was the exhibition I had in the United States of America (USA), in 1974.

There was an exhibition going on now in Minnesota in the United States of America for the African women at the time. They collected artworks of women across the globe. For the 54 countries in Africa, they selected 50 of us; Nigeria had 10 females while the remaining 10 were from 53 countries. Every year, Rhodes University in South Africa awards Doctorate degrees for both male and female artists from 54 countries and my name was the first on the list.

I was surprised. They said that every country in Africa voted for me. I didn’t know them. My travelling to different countries in the world imparting and sharing my talents also helped me.

You had the privilege of meeting some former presidents of American. How was it like meeting such powerful individuals?

I was privileged when Clintons came to Nigeria and I was invited to meet with him. At that meeting I was asked to exhibit some of my works. We had a handshake, and immediately, I went to the ladies to wash my hands. While there, I drank the water on my palm just because I shook hands with President Clinton. The first was Jimmy Carter. And on those occasions, I gave God the glory. It was something big for me as an artist. Come from nowhere to be able to shake the hands of the most powerful presidents; those were awesome moments for me. Then came George Bush, they wanted me to decorate his room to have that African touch. That was at the Nuga Hilton in Abuja.

You were also invited by the Italian government at a time to help to train Nigerian girls into prostitution in Italy. What crossed your mind at that point?

The Italian government was looking for a female artist to train the Nigerian women that were into prostitution on vocational skills in Italy. Then, the internet had just begun and that was how they discovered my website. It was the Italian ambassador in Nigeria who approached me. He asked if I could come over to Italy to help the Nigerian girls to be self-Independent. I suggested to them that I can teach them Pattern, Design, Textile, Drumming and Dancing. Before I travelled to Italy, they organised an exhibition at the Italian Embassy in Nigeria that the late Ambassador Segun Olusola and Susan Wegner were in attendance. Olusola was one of the personalities that declared the exhibition officially opened for the public.

How did you cope with the population at the workshop?

We were taking them in a batch of 100 women every day. The Italian government spent a lot of money buying computers, gave them accommodation and that was 1989-1996. The project took six years. I had some of my teachers working for me, and some of them are still in Italy till date. We went with drummers and dancers, while the designers had their designs on the runway.

Did the programme take them off the streets as prostitutes?

Yes, it did. Many of them became car dealers and they were sending cars to Nigeria. When you go to some states, you will see the beautiful houses built by them. This means that they are no more into prostitution; they are making use of their handwork.

Were they empowered at the end of their training?

Yes, they were empowered by the Italian government and the Caritas (The Rev. Fathers).

How were you able to cope with the home front and still find time to do the artworks?

It was difficult. What I did was to space my time; my family, Art and the centres. As a housewife, you have to cook for your husband, look after the children and with the help of some of the househelp, I was able to survive that, and I devoted time at night for my arts. But, I always travel to teach; anytime I travel to teach is my holiday.

How was your dress sense like while growing up?

You wear rapper, buba and gele as a Yoruba woman. Even if you are five years old they make your wrapper for you. Everybody wears their traditional dress in those days, and that made us proud of who we are. So, I grew up wearing wrapper in the village. Sometimes, we tie the wrapper on the waist decorated with beads. In the village then, you don’t dress up until the festive period (Christmas).

You were married to a man that had 15 wives. Were you envied by other wives?

Before I travelled to the United States of America, I told them that this talent, I don’t know where it would lead me. I suggested to the other wives that we should not depend on what our husband put on the table before we can eat. I had started making some money before the trip to America. But they were not happy with me for travelling to America. When I came back I called them together and engaged them in my craft and they were willing to learn from me when they realised that the talent was instrumental to my travelling outside Nigeria. We had to create time because of our children that were growing up. I was the first wife. When I started living with him I was only 13 years old. That happened because I ran away from home; my father wanted me to marry a rich man who was a minister. My father had no money, he was an artist, and my mother died when I was only six years old. That was how I found myself in this situation and that gingered me to work harder not to be ashamed. So, we ended up sharing our trip abroad and that was how we became sisters. When we travel abroad, people do not know that we are married to one man, they call us sisters and that brought peace in the family.

Any regrets for not obtaining a formal education?

The only regret is whenever people recommend my name for ministerial appointment; they recommended my name to Olusegun Obasanjo when he was president of Nigeria to be made a minister. But that didn’t work out. Some people dissuaded him, saying that I had no formal education. That is the only regret. But, over there in the United States, they judge you by your work, your creativity. I always thank God that the education I did not get, I trained my children and each has one, two or three degrees. That made me not to have regrets anymore.

Like this: Like Loading...