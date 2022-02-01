Metro & Crime

I was promised N30m to deliver human parts for money ritual – Suspected ritualist

A 35-year-old suspected ritualist, Timothy Odeniyi, has been arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps for being in possession of human hands and legs.

Odeniyi who was arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state on Sunday confessed that  he was promised N30 million to deliver the human parts in Lagos.

According to Odeniyi who used to be a truck driver with a brewery company disclosed that his former boss in the waste section of the company senthimtocarry outtheactfor the purpose of using it for money ritual. The suspect who was paraded at the headquarters of Amotekun in the state said,

 

“I went to the burial ground to cut the legs and hands of one of the corpses buried there. Before I was caught, I had planned to take the human parts to the person that sent me in Lagos. He promised to pay me N30 million once I deliver the items.

“Ionly wenttotheburialground in Sabo area of Ondo town to cut the parts, I didn’t kill anybody and this is my first time. I used to be a trailer driver. “The person that sent me used to be my boss when I used to drive truck. I used to dump it in a waste bin and he will send those who will pick it.”

 

Meanwhile, the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye dismissed the claim of the suspect, stressing that he purposely killed someone beforeseveringthepartsand buried the victim in a shallow grave.

Adeleye said, “We want to intimate the public on the need to be very careful. Of late the trend is shifting gradually from daily kidnapping to ritual killings.

The public should be generally careful now about the craze to make money by these young men.

 

“We have a suspect in our custody, Timothy Odeniyi who was caught and arrested with legs and hands of human being wrapped in paper. Upon interrogation, he took us to where he severed the body of the  person killed and hurriedlyburied the person in a shallow grave.

 

“He was arrested in Ondo town and committed the crime on January 30, 2022. “We want to warn the public to be careful of who they go out with.

 

We have a number of them that we are  still  investigating that  will go  out with their girlfriends solely for the purpose of killing them for ritual purposes. I think the public should be wary and careful about this.”

 

