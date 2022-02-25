Arts & Entertainments

I was scared to play Tinubu in Last Man Standing – Lateef Adedimeji

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comments Off on I was scared to play Tinubu in Last Man Standing – Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood star, Abdulateef Adetola Adedimeji, is unquestionably gifted actor that is dedicated to his calling. The actor who has been labeled a crying machine, says playing the role of Bola Tinubu, ex-Lagos governor, in ‘Last Man Standing’, a forthcoming movie, was scary. The film star spoke about his lead role in the new movie during an interview recently. Commenting on the project, Adedimeji said he initially declined to play the role due to his fear of politics. The actor said he eventually accepted the offer as a way of challenging himself.

“Now, Asiwaju is not a mere politician, he is a stakeholder, a man with a lot going on around him, lots of controversies hap-pening at the same time, and thinking that in the peak of all these is when they want to put this out, I refused,” he said. “But again, I know that it is going to be another stretch for me as an actor. I am taking this on because I want to challenge myself again; I want to see how far I can push myself.” According to him, the movie would give people a better understanding of Tinubu’s personality. The actor also expressed optimism that he would perform the role beyond expectation.

“I hope that it is going to be another stepping stone for me in my career. That is basically all I am about. This career is about the most important thing to me now,” he added. “I am putting lots of effort to see that the movie gets me to another level. I pray that am able to deliver it in a way that people will say, congratulations, you did well.” Adedimeji has played lead roles in several biopics in the past including ‘Ayinla’, and ‘Ige’.

Speaking on his choice for roles, he said: “I really don’t know why I am always called upon to play these roles; this is going to be my fourth biopic. I did Ayinla, Ige, Strangers and now this. “I believe it is the versatility and being able to key into other people and bring the character to life, that is you being an actor, studying other people and ensuring that you can drop you at a time you need to play them and bring them into reality.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Njoku to Rollas: Nollywood is Nigeria’s rehabilitation centre

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actress and film executive, Mary Remmy Njoku, has fired back at Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas, over his recent Big Brother Naija comment. Recall that the actor-turned politician wrote on Instagram: “Nollywood! Not a dumping ground for evictees!!! Case closed.” In an Instagram post shared, Njoku expressed that she strongly disagreed […]
Arts & Entertainments

Davido: ‘Africans were made fun of. Now everyone wants us’

Posted on Author Reporter

The singer was taking a good-time sound to the world – but after his song Fem became the anthem of the #EndSARS protesters, he joined them on the streets   The buoyant, trumpeting chords of Fem, the opening track on Davido’s fourth album, A Better Time, suggest an artist who is vivacious, free of self-doubt, […]
Arts & Entertainments

You slept with a married footballer, Ighalo’s estranged wife accuses BBNaija’s Uriel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sonia Ighalo, the estranged wife of Nigerian footballer, Odion Ighalo, has accused reality TV star, Uriel, of sleeping with a football star. Uriel had taken to her Instagram page to slam certain women for sliding in her ex’s DM. “Pls why do women like other women’s property? I posted a picture of my ex who […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica