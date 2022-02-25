I was scared to play Tinubu in Last Man Standing – Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood star, Abdulateef Adetola Adedimeji, is unquestionably gifted actor that is dedicated to his calling. The actor who has been labeled a crying machine, says playing the role of Bola Tinubu, ex-Lagos governor, in ‘Last Man Standing’, a forthcoming movie, was scary. The film star spoke about his lead role in the new movie during an interview recently. Commenting on the project, Adedimeji said he initially declined to play the role due to his fear of politics. The actor said he eventually accepted the offer as a way of challenging himself.

“Now, Asiwaju is not a mere politician, he is a stakeholder, a man with a lot going on around him, lots of controversies hap-pening at the same time, and thinking that in the peak of all these is when they want to put this out, I refused,” he said. “But again, I know that it is going to be another stretch for me as an actor. I am taking this on because I want to challenge myself again; I want to see how far I can push myself.” According to him, the movie would give people a better understanding of Tinubu’s personality. The actor also expressed optimism that he would perform the role beyond expectation.

“I hope that it is going to be another stepping stone for me in my career. That is basically all I am about. This career is about the most important thing to me now,” he added. “I am putting lots of effort to see that the movie gets me to another level. I pray that am able to deliver it in a way that people will say, congratulations, you did well.” Adedimeji has played lead roles in several biopics in the past including ‘Ayinla’, and ‘Ige’.

Speaking on his choice for roles, he said: “I really don’t know why I am always called upon to play these roles; this is going to be my fourth biopic. I did Ayinla, Ige, Strangers and now this. “I believe it is the versatility and being able to key into other people and bring the character to life, that is you being an actor, studying other people and ensuring that you can drop you at a time you need to play them and bring them into reality.”

