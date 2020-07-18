I wasn’t destined to play for Super Eagles –Oladunni Oyekale

Former Golden Eaglet and Crown FC of Ogbomosho coach, Oladunni Oyekale, in an interview on a Whatsapp group FUBF monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has said the decision to cancel the Nigeria National League was a good one by the Nigeria Football Federation. Excerpts…

What was growing up like for you?

My growing up was just like every other kid’s. I was born in Gombe and I lived with my parents. I have my siblings, we were like 12 and growing up in Gombe was so nice; we had the opportunity to take part in sports while in school then.

How did you come into football?

When I was growing up, I was just like every other kid who loved to play football even right from that small age. I really did not think I was going to take football that seriously because when I got to secondary school, I was not into football at all. From the start to the end of my secondary school period, I was so slim and didn’t like violence. I was into basketball, volleyball, table tennis and badminton but definitely not football. But later, when I was in Form 5 I started joining as goalkeeper, and I started getting interested in football again. After I graduated from secondary school, I started playing football.

What was your parents’ reaction to your choice of career?

My dad so much loved football, he used to take me to training with his bike, then I was playing for a small team called Domayin in Gombe. He really loved football, so I didn’t have any issues.

For record purposes and for the sake of clarity, tell us the clubs you have played for?

I started my career with Domayin FC in Gombe and graduated to the big team in the city, Water Board FC. From there the team’s name changed to ABM Babes. People will remember that team because we did well in the FA Cup and from there I moved to Jets after the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1987. When we came back, it was between 1987 and 1988 that I played for Jets and from there I moved to Bank of the North in Kano. Then after the FIFA U – 2 0 World Cup in 89, I j o i n e d El-Kanemi Warriors. I was there till 1998 b e – fore I retired from football due to injury. That was how I stopped playing.

What of the teams you have handled as a coach?

I have c o a c h e d s e v e r a l teams. I s t a r t e d my coaching career with G o m b e U n i t e d b e – fore joini n g Adamawa United and from where I went to coach NPA Seasiders of Lagos. I later came back to Gombe and later found myself in Ogbomosho as the coach of Crown FC. I have been in and out of Gombe and Ogbomosho and at the moment I am the head coach of Crown.

How do you describe your personality and is there anybody you modelled your life after?

I am just who I am, just humble and I don’t really like publicity. For who I looked up to in football, there was a player called Cerezo, I looked up to him as a model. Although I was playing as a centre-back while he was a defensive midfielder, I looked up to him. For my life, I am the first born of my father, nobody ahead of me. But generally, everybody has reasons why God created them and if you start to look at someone, and that’s not what God wants you to be, then it won’t be. I try my best to keep focus and work hard to get what I want, but I will say I look up to my father.

You played and represented Nigeria at agegrade competitions with medals to show for it, why is the story different in the senior national team? Being an ex-international, are you fulfilled?

I played with the U-17 team in 1987 and we came second with silver medal and I was part of the 1989 U-20 team in Saudi Arabia and we returned with another silver medal. I was at the 1991 All Africa Games and we finished third. For the main national team, I will say everyone has what God has in stock for him or her. Some of my mates in those age-grade competitions played for the Super Eagles, but I was not lucky and I will not blame myself for it. I really worked hard to be part of the team, but it didn’t work out, but I am okay because not everybody will play for the Super Eagles, just that if you are lucky and you get there, so be it.

Are you satisfied with the Nigeria Football Federation’s decision to cancel the 2019/2020 Nigeria National League season?

As for the cancellation of the NNL, I think any wise person will do same. The NFF had no other option than to cancel it for our sake. If we say we want to continue behind closed doors, we don’t know what will happen especially in this country where when there is a behind-closed-doors game, it will still be like normal game. I am okay with the cancellation of the season. Though it is painful because my team was doing very well, on the verge of getting promotion into the NPFL, I’m still okay with it. The decision is for our sake.

As a veteran coach in Nigeria’s domestic league and one that has seen it all in the NNL, where did the NNL get it wrong this season?

NNL is in big trouble because a league without sponsors cannot function. Football is all about money; without money it can’t be played smoothly. We are talking about referee’s indem-nity and other few things that go along the league to function. So I think the biggest problem of the NNL is sponsors. I am not going to blame the administrators because if the league is not branded well, it can’t attract sponsors. We need to brand the product very well so that it will attract sponsors. If NNL can get good sponsors, you will see that the league has a lot of potential, especially with all the young players playing in the NNL at the moment, good enough for the top flight. I will plead with the authorities to look into the league and help NNL to get sponsors.

Crown FC in the past three seasons have topped the table at the end of the first round but have always find it difficult in the second round. How do you want to improve upon this to get the team back to the elite division?

Truth is since I rejoined the team during the 2015/2016 season; the team has always ended in the first or second position in the table in the first round. But you know with Crown, a state team, a lot of things happen that get back to the team. But this season, the new Oyo State Governor, His Excellency Seyi Makinde, is doing well by prioritising our welfare, meeting our needs. If the league had continued, Crown FC would have gained promotion by picking the sole ticket in our group. I think we will not have a problem anymore. Crown FC will still have the promotion ticket at the end of a new season.

How do you think the Nigerian domestic leagues can get better?

For me I think all the leagues in general are all about money, sponsors and good facilities. With all these things put together, fans will return to the stadiums because the players will play good football. If fans are coming, surely clubs will make money that they will use to solve some of the problems affecting them at the moment. The biggest solution is to get sponsors and also put the facilities in place. Some of the stadiums at the moment are very bad, not good enough for professional football and it will not help the players to play well. If as a team you are playing good football, the fans will surely come. For example in Kano, every Kano Pillars game, you will see the stadium filled to the maximum because they have good pitch and they play good football. If things like these are put in place in all centres, fans will surely come.

Do you think you have what it takes to manage a national team, if yes, which of the teams would you like to handle?

Every coach’s dream is to handle the national team and I am not an exception. I believe I have what it takes to coach the national team, since I have played before, although not every ex-international can be a good coach, some can be good administrators. For me, after following the route of a coach, I think I am ripe to be a coach in the national team. I was there before; I was the coach of the Futsal men team (five-a-side team), although people don’t really recognise the game. I was there twice and I was an assistant coach to the homebased Super Eagles, infact I was one of the pioneer members of that team. I worked with coach Okey Emordi when the team was started. I have been to two World Cup qualifiers with the Futsal team. I am ripe enough to be in the national team but I will love to coach either the U-17 or U-20 national team because after coaching in the NNL for like 10 years, I know I can get the right talents for such age-grade teams in the NNL. The U-17 or U20 will be a good place for me to coach.

Aside from coaching, what other gainful ventures do you have an affinity for?

I will love to do business; I tend to have passion for it, maybe going into buying and selling. Like a typical Yoruba man, my wife is into business at the moment and I try my best to empower her. I will use this moment to encourage everyone to empower their wives so that if per adventure things fall apart, they will have something to fall back on. But seriously I am looking at business of buying and selling or real estate, that’s if the money is available.

As the former head coach of the national Futsal team, can you recall your unforgettable memories?

The national Futsal team was started by coach Tunde Disu when we went for an invitational tournament in Japan, the first World Cup. Then I will say I was the second person to coach the team. The most memorable time I had with the team was in Libya when we went for World Cup qualifiers. The guys I took there never played the game before, I just picked players around the league and I just tried my best to educate them on the rules of the game. We actually camped for like 10 days and then went for the qualifiers. They actually watched the first game between Libya and Cameroon. Libya were the defending champions and they thrashed Cameroon 20-0 and my players started lamenting that with such scoreline, what’s going to happen to them and I tried to calm them down. I made them to understand that hanas Nigerians, we should always rise to every challenge. When it was our match against Morocco, we actually won and we were all happy. Although we didn’t qualify because we finished second in our group, the experience was a memorable one for us.

What are your greatest and worst moments as a footballer and now as a coach?

My greatest moment as a footballer was my first U-17 World Cup match in Canada against Bolivia; it was our first match at the World Cup. When we filed out and the national anthem was sung, I couldn’t believe it as I was shedding tears because it was a dream come through for me playing for my country at such a big stage. The worst time was losing at the final of the same tournament after losing to Russia via penalties. As a coach, I think my greatest moment was the first year I started coaching in 2000, I was a fresh graduate from the National Institute for Sports and my team Gombe United was playing on the Super 4 in Lagos. We actually finished third. The worst moment was when we lost the FA Cup to one small team in Gombe, an amateur team.

What are the things you like and what will you not be caught doing?

I like sincerity, respect and a bunch of them. Seriously as a coach and as human being, there are lot of things I will not want people to see me with, because I should be a role model to both the players and other coaches, especially the younger ones.

What is your advice to others who are looking up to you as a role model and what is your message to your fans?

For those looking up to me, I will ask them to work hard, pray and leave the rest to God. They should not be comparing themselves with someone else because we all came with different purposes and all of us must fulfill our purpose. For my numerous fans, especially Crown FC faithful, they should keep fate as we continue to work on achieving our set goals. We are looking forward to gaining promotion when the league resumes and we are working so hard to achieve that target of gaining promotion.

