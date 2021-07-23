Arts & Entertainments

I wasn’t doing well as an artiste before BBNaija, says Laycon

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Ni g e – r i a n singerrapper, Laycon, says he wasn’t doing well as an artiste before he participated in the BBNaija reality show. During a chat recently, Laycon, spoke of the extent to which BBNaija drove his career success as a musician. He said comments that BBNaija “made” him are true to some level but added that he only went for it due to music. “I’ve always been an artiste. I did the ‘Who Is Laycon’ EP in 2020 but ran out of options to promote it. I felt I could go on the show and promote. I did it and won. Out of the house, I put out an album and it’s doing very well,” he said.

According to Laycon, music dictated every one of his actions on the show and it’s still doing it. “I wasn’t doing well as an artiste (before BBNaija). I mean, I was doing fairly well. I had the underground buzz. But I wanted it big; I wanted a bigger audience. “I put out the EP on April 3. At the end of the month, I had 25,000 streams.

I put out ‘Shall We Begin’ on April 30. In three weeks, I had 20 million streams. So the show helped. But I’m letting people understand there’s still more. “If anyone says the show made me, it’s definitely true to an extent but when you reverse it, it’s the music that made me go into Big Brother in the first place. Without the music, no one would really have known me,” he said. After winning the 2020 BBNaija, Laycon put out his debut album ‘Shall We Begin’ in April featuring Joeboy and Teni. On handling fame since exiting BBNaija, he added: “A lot has changed: my outlook, perception, the way I move.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Marine deck officer releases book on how to live good life

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Captain Chigozie Harbor, a marine deck officer with specialty in subsea and diving vessels, has written a book which focuses on how to live good life. ‘Lessons from the Sea: a Sailor’s Disclosure on how to Live the Good Life’’ is a timely intervention at a time mankind is facing the uncertainty posed by the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as ‘Ghosting’ based on COVID-19 pandemic premieres

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

All is set for the world virtual premiere for Ghosting, a play inspired by the traumatic experience of the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the world – breaking every connection of the everyday human relationship under the guise of the ‘’new normal’’. A production of Footprints of David and MONSTER Truck in coproduction with Ballhaus Ost, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Court fines Toke Makinwa N1m for defaming husband

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi of a Lagos High Court Thursday slammed a N1 million fine on a popular presenter, Omotoke Makinwa, for defaming her estranged husband, Maje Ayida. Delivering judgement in an alleged defamatory suit filed by Ayida, the judge held that certain content of the presenter’s biography titled, ‘On Becoming’, were harmful to Ayida’s personality. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica