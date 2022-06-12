I wasn’t surprised June 12 was recognized –Banjo

Ogbeni Lanre Banjo was one of the actors in the post-June 12 election struggles. In this interview with WALE ELEGBEDE, he speaks on his experience and effects of the crises on the polity through the years

As one of the actors in the June 12 election and subsequent struggles, what is your biggest satisfaction and disappointment, 29 years after?

Were you surprised about two years ago when suddenly there was some recognition for June 12 and was declared democracy day? Do you agree that the President ought to have indeed declared that MKO Abiola was the president to ensure complete recognition?

After 29 years, has the botched election made any impact and have we learnt any lessons in our democratic practice? Many Nigerians believe that the country was literally united during the election with no recourse to religion or tribe. It was unique in a way such that for the very first time we had a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidency and that didn’t in any way affect the voting pattern. Can that still be replicated, 29 years after?

The SDP and NRC were the two parties during that process and some people are saying today that perhaps it is better to have a two-party system and that if that system had been allowed to stand we would have something close to a two-party system against where we now have many political parties. What do you think about that?

Do you see light at the end of the tunnel for our democracy?

Surprise that June 12 was recognised? I was not surprised given the pressure citizens exerted on the government. But it is not the declaration that matters but what June 12 stood for. All the promises made to the family of Late MKO were not redeemed, according to the family members. June 12 promised hope and Buhari’s APC killed hope and massacred those who may nurse hope.

MKO declared the President

I am in agreement that a gazette should be made to register the fact MKO won the election. It would have been proper and dignifying to do that, but this government would not do it because General Buhari was one of the silent cabals that never wanted MKO to be sworn in. Consequently, a gazette recognizing Chief MKO Abiola as the winner of the election would indict General Buhari.

Botched election and lesson learnt

Nigeria has learnt nothing. The owners of Nigeria witnessed fairest election in their life, yet they still plan for a system that would allow rigging and malpractices. Today, General Buhari still clandestinely schemed for consensus which is highly undemocratic and deepens corruption.

Can Muslim-Muslim ticket be replicated?

If we have a National Assembly with patriotic men and women of integrity, religion would not matter. But where and Naval Base is always left unguarded on Fridays in the name of religion, we need to think twice.

What is the fear of Muslim-Muslim Ticket or Christian-Christian ticket? Both Muslim president and Vice may ignore unjust behavior against Christians or both Christians President and Vice may do the same.

But, if we have a National Assembly that is not about party, but about the country with men and women who would summon the courage to impeach both of them, no one would dare do it.

Or, if we have a vice who is a Christian like Pastor Yemi Osinbajo, in whose administration his fellows Christians are being massacred and he was speechless but when a Mosque was brought down in River State, he was ordered to go with Sultan to investigate, then one may give premium to religion. It must be mentioned though, that both Moslem and Christian President and Vice President since Independence destroyed our lives to this abysmal level.

Two party system?

This is a decision to be consciously made by enlightened Nigerian electorates. In Nigerian context, I would not vote for two party system. If Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi did not fight for the registration of political parties, there would not have been ACN, APGA, Labor, SDP etc.

The establishment of multiple political parties that he fought to the Supreme Court for, lessened the political assassinations. It allowed Anambra to witness what Peter Obi could do and it gave Dr. Olusegun Mimiko the ability to prove himself.

Light out of the tunnel?

Where Electorates only appreciate those who are destroying their lives because of money, I don’t see any light out of the tunnel.

Even if an admiration begins today to rebuild the shattered Nigeria, if he survives 4 years, we would be afraid after 8 years. Corruption has eaten into the fabric our society.

