I wasn’t threatened by Sonny Okosun’s many female friends –Wife

A man of many parts who excelled in all, late Evangelist Sonny Okosun was an iconic figure who used music to champion several causes passed on exactly 14 years ago today. His wife of forty years, Evangelist Florence Sunny-Okosun, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, takes us into the private life of the late Edoborn musician. Excerpts:

People remember the late Evangelist Sonny Okosun who succeeded as an international artiste and a church leader. Who was he as a family man?

My late husband was a man of peace, who lived for peace and who also ensured that people around him imbibed the culture of peaceful co-existence. He was a family man who loved his children so dearly. He was a father not only to his biological children but also to people around him. He was a good brother to his siblings. He was a wonderful son to his father who just passed on recently. Apart from that he loved me so much that even after 14 years since his departure. We still feel his presence around us.

Could you tell us how you met your husband?

We’ve known ourselves since childhood because our families were very close to one another way back then in Enugu. We met again in Lagos after the Civil War when the families had to relocate after the advent of the war. I ran into him one day when I went to pick my nephew up from school. I was at the bus stop when his car stopped to offer me a lift to the school. I was surprised to discover that he was still waiting to pick me home. He told me there was no way he could have left me there without taking me home.

Was that how you started as lovers?

Yes! He was always coming around to see me but I was always shunning him but he kept coming. My husband was someone who never took no for an answer. It never crossed my mind that we would eventually get married because I saw him as a big brother. When he proposed, I wasn’t still interested but he kept on pestering me. He told me once that he would win and he eventually won. I eventually gave in when I realised what he went through during his night visitations. He visited me about four to five times a day. I eventually fell in love with him when I saw his persistence.

Would you say you made the right choice 40 years later?

I am not regretting it at all. We had a blissful marriage that I remember very fondly.

What do you remember about him?

I remember his care for me and kids, his company because he was just too humorous. You never have a dull moment with my late husband because he was such a very funny man.

At a time in his life, Sunny Okosun became an established musician not just in Nigeria but across the globe. How did you cope with his fame considering the fact that so many women would be attracted to him as a star?

I never felt threatened by his fame because I knew what I was going into when I was going to marry him. I knew he was a man of the people who had a lot of people around him at all times, so I prepared myself for it. I believed in the love and the trust that existed between us. Whenever he felt like it, I travelled to all parts of the world for shows. Of course he had many female friends and I was not threatened. I believed that whatever happened to him outside, he would still come back home to me.

What was his typical day like?

His days were full of activities. He woke up very early at night to pray for the family. When he became a minister of God, I was spiritually secured. When you wake up by 2 am and you see someone interceding on your behalf you feel secured but I have since taken up the mantle since he died.

Okosun was a man of three parts; he was a musician, a minister of God and an activist. How would you describe him in those areas as someone who knew him intimately?

We never knew that he was doing something impactful in the efforts to liberate countries of Southern Africa until now. We thought he was merely singing then. It was when he died that it dawned on all of us that he was an unknown prophet. That’s the way I see it now. Through his music, messages and prophecies were passed to the people.

Did you see him as an activist?

I felt he was just singing. I never really felt he was passing across strong messages to the people. It was after his death that the realisation began to sink in.

Are you aware that your husband played prominent role through his music to end Apartheid in South Africa?

Of course!

How does that make you feel?

I feel very proud that I was opportune to have met and married such a person that God used for such work.

How did he veer into evangelism?

He’s been a Christian all his life. Actually, when I got married to him, he was a member of the Cherubim and Seraphim while I was a Catholic. A time came when I began to notice some changes in him and he eventually stopped singing secular music for evangelism.

Did he tell you why he had to change?

He didn’t but I noticed a change which was somewhat sudden. He had so many bibles. Several versions of the Bible, my husband was someone who would prefer to visit Bible shops to buy Bibles rather than go shopping for clothes and other personal things. He would buy many Bibles to share with people upon his return from an overseas trip.

So, he had that inclination to become a minister of God?

Exactly! I wasn’t really surprised when he eventually became a minister of God.

People talk so much about his relationship with the late Chief Moshood Abiola. Could you tell us the relationship that existed between them?

Late M.K.O Abiola was a bosom friend of my late husband. They had an excellent relationship. During their lifetimes, I was opportune many times to join him (Okosun) when he visited the late MKO. My husband went straight into Abiola’s room whenever they had very important things to discuss while I stayed in the sitting room to wait for them. They were so close. I personally was very close to the family. Chief Abiola’s wives recognise me so much as a friend of the house.

Did your husband ever use that opportunity of his close relationship with Abiola to share the gospel with him (Abiola)?

I won’t be able to say anything categorically on that because I never knew what transpired between the two of them.

Is it true that Abiola was your husband’s benefactor who bankrolled many of his projects?

I don’t know anything about that but what I know is that the two of them were good friends. What my husband told me was that the first time they met, Abiola asked him what he wanted and he told him that all he wanted was just to be his friend and nothing more. He said Abiola was shocked that someone could meet him and never request any material things from him hence they became very good friends.

Could you recollect the events leading to his death? How did he die?

We were both in the United States of America when he fell sick. I was with him. I carried him in my hands and he died in my hands.

Was he sick before?

Yes! He was sick

Do you know the nature of his ailment?

No! but I know that he was sick.

How has the family been coping since he died?

We thank God that the children are grown ups now. It wasn’t easy but we thank God.

Are there any of his children who have taken after him as a musician?

None of them but I pray that any of his grandchildren will. For now, I haven’t seen any.

Why is none of his children taking after him?

I think they have their own vision and paths that they are pursuing. But I am happy that they haven’t abandoned their father’s vision.

What kind of privilege do you enjoy as the wife of Sunny Okosun?

Does it open some doors to you? I have always been a private and reserved person all my life and I can’t really say so. I am more into the ministry work now so I hardly do some other things apart from that. I am very reserved.

The contributions of your husband to the development of the creative sector is huge, are you in any way satisfied with efforts to immortalise him?

We can’t push anybody or organisation to honour him but we will welcome any genuine move by anyone or organisation to honour him. No move so far except for his friend whom I won’t like to mention who has done a lot for the family.

If you have the opportunity to meet government officials, what way do you think is best to immortalise him?

They can do whatever they deem fit but the family will always appreciate any move towards that end.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...