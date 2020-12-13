Metro & Crime

I will come after you, Umahi tells cultists

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, Sunday vowed to go after cultists in the state.
There have been cult clashes with lives lost in the past one week in the state since two rival cult groups engaged in supremacy battle.

 

Umahi, who was speaking at a Special Thanksgiving on Sunday, vowed to go after all the cultists no matter their status in the state.

He said he will personally list the names of the cultists and hand them over to security agents for prosecution.

 

The governor insisted that a secondary school in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state, which was shutdown for alleged cultism, will remain shut no matter the criticisms it has continued to generate in some quarters in the state.

 

“In the past few days, we have had very terrible cult issues but let me warn that we are starting the war against cultism again. There are big people that are involved and I will not spare you, I will not spare you and our trouble will not be here, you will be taken to Abuja.

 

“The school that was shut down because of cultism will remain shut no matter what they are writing. They said it is because the person refused to join APC, who is the person? Wetin him be? How can I offend the Lord with my position, I can’t do that. They can be writing all sorts of things but it cannot stop us from doing the right thing,” he said.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

