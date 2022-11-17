I will dialogue with agitators, promote industrialisation – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that if given the mandate, his administration will bring all stakeholders to the table, and promote national cohesion.

This is also as he stated that he will dialogue with agitators to be able to get to the root of their grievances.

Tinubu, who spoke on Thursday in Owerri, during a restricted consultation meeting with stakeholders of the South-East, also said his administration will fight corruption, promote productivity and industrialisation, if elected next year.

He said: “I guarantee that my government will comprise people from every section of the country and we are ready to discuss the grievances of all agitating groups in search of peaceful resolution and national cohesion.”

The former Lagos State governor said that if voted into office, his administration would usher in “progressive governance”.

Tinubu, who insisted that his ticket with Kashim Shettima, was the best for the country, promised to deal with stealing in governance if he becomes the next president of the country.

