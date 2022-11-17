News

I will dialogue with agitators, promote industrialisation – Tinubu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that if given the mandate, his administration will bring all stakeholders to the table, and promote national cohesion.

This is also as he stated that he will dialogue with agitators to be able to get to the root of their grievances.

Tinubu, who spoke on Thursday in Owerri, during a restricted consultation meeting with stakeholders of the South-East, also said his administration will fight corruption, promote productivity and industrialisation, if elected next year.

He said: “I guarantee that my government will comprise people from every section of the country and we are ready to discuss the grievances of all agitating groups in search of peaceful resolution and national cohesion.”

The former Lagos State governor said that if voted into office, his administration would usher in “progressive governance”.

Tinubu, who insisted that his ticket with Kashim Shettima, was the best for the country, promised to deal with stealing in governance if he becomes the next president of the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG lauds NACCIMA’s role as private sector mouthpiece

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has commended the strategic partnership between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) as it marked her 60th anniversary yesterday. Mustapha, who was the special guest of honour at the event, also bagged an award […]
News

‘Ebonyi Airport’ll provide jobs for youths, host communities’

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State, yesterday said the international airport being constructed by the state government would provide massive employment in the state. Chairman of the association in the state, Mrs. Chinyere Iyioku, stated this when she led her members to inspect the project. She expressed happiness over the pace […]
News Top Stories

Be consistent with onslaught against terrorists, bandits in N/west, Buhari tells military

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the military to be consistent in the onslaught against the terrorists and bandits in the North-West region, particularly in Zamfara State.   In a release by his spokes  man, Malam Garba Shehu, the President commended the military for the incessant onslaught and for not showing any let up as they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica