News

I will never betray Rivers’ interest, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has vowed never to compromise the interest of the state for any political advantage. The governor revealed that several people have approached him, but he has vowed never to compromise the interest of the people of Rivers State for personal political gains. Wike, who stated this during the flag off of the 5.33km Ogu-Ekporo- Kpogor-Wakama Link Road at Tende Ama, Ogu, in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, noted that the towering success records of his administration are manifestations of the fact that God has honoured the state.

He particularly acknowledged the doggedness of Ogu and Okrika women in resisting the military from rigging the 2019 general election in their areas. According to him, God has also disappointed those who foisted several election reruns on the state.

Wike said he will remain eternally grateful to the women of both communities, who steadfastly risked their lives and thwarted compromised soldiers’ attempt to truncate the mandate of Rivers’ people. “This is one of the local governments that was very strong for me. During the last 2019 election, it was historic, it is like the Aba women riot. “It was here that the women revolution started against the military that wanted to rig us out in that election. Each time I remember, I say God thank for using these women.” He urged Rivers’ people to walk shoulder high and never feel intimidated or play second fiddle in Nigeria.

“So, I want all Rivers’ people to be firm and carry your shoulders high. We are not second class citizens in this country.” Commenting on the road project, Wike said those who thought it is impossible to construct such road forget that God has given power to man to conquer nature, and promised to dredge 25 hectares of land for Ogu people and reconstruct the Eteo-Ogu road for their support to his administration. Performing the flag-off, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Ominyi Egwu, noted that it is because God is with Governor Wike that is why the various political wars and schemes against him had failed. Egwu remarked about the impotence of the virgin road that will be constructed for the people of Ogu and said it is the hallmark of politics to raise the status of the people and improve their socioeconomic wellbeing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bauchi monarch tells Nigerians to pray against insecurity

Posted on Author Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu Bau chi

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, has appealed to Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of praying for God’s intervention to save the country from looming crisis particularly the current farmers-herders conflict.   The monarch, who made plea when he received the Yoruba community in Bauchi State in his palace, tasked Nigerians, irrespective of […]
News

UNICAL VC Prof Florence Obi Pays A Thank You Visit To Cross River Health Ministry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“You broke the glass ceiling VC” – Dr Betta Edu The newly appointed first ever female Vice Chancellor of the prestigious University of Calabar Prof Florence Obi has in a thank you visit to the State’s Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu, appreciated Governor Ben Ayade and the Commissioner for the tremendous support and synergy […]
News

Nwodo: Ohanaeze leadership not for sale

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…denies letter from ‘Miyetti Allah’   Pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dismissed as fake a letter purportedly written by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani sociocultural organization, congratulating President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nina Nwodo, for the choice of Prof. George Obiozor as his successor in the forthcoming election of the group. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica