I will never betray Rivers’ interest, says Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has vowed never to compromise the interest of the state for any political advantage. The governor revealed that several people have approached him, but he has vowed never to compromise the interest of the people of Rivers State for personal political gains. Wike, who stated this during the flag off of the 5.33km Ogu-Ekporo- Kpogor-Wakama Link Road at Tende Ama, Ogu, in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, noted that the towering success records of his administration are manifestations of the fact that God has honoured the state.

He particularly acknowledged the doggedness of Ogu and Okrika women in resisting the military from rigging the 2019 general election in their areas. According to him, God has also disappointed those who foisted several election reruns on the state.

Wike said he will remain eternally grateful to the women of both communities, who steadfastly risked their lives and thwarted compromised soldiers’ attempt to truncate the mandate of Rivers’ people. “This is one of the local governments that was very strong for me. During the last 2019 election, it was historic, it is like the Aba women riot. “It was here that the women revolution started against the military that wanted to rig us out in that election. Each time I remember, I say God thank for using these women.” He urged Rivers’ people to walk shoulder high and never feel intimidated or play second fiddle in Nigeria.

“So, I want all Rivers’ people to be firm and carry your shoulders high. We are not second class citizens in this country.” Commenting on the road project, Wike said those who thought it is impossible to construct such road forget that God has given power to man to conquer nature, and promised to dredge 25 hectares of land for Ogu people and reconstruct the Eteo-Ogu road for their support to his administration. Performing the flag-off, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Ominyi Egwu, noted that it is because God is with Governor Wike that is why the various political wars and schemes against him had failed. Egwu remarked about the impotence of the virgin road that will be constructed for the people of Ogu and said it is the hallmark of politics to raise the status of the people and improve their socioeconomic wellbeing.

