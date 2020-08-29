Arts & Entertainments

I will never officiate a wedding if the man has not seen the bride’s face without makeup – Pastor

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Kenyan preacher, Pastor Godfrey Migwi has revealed that he won’t officiate any wedding if the man has not seen the bride’s face without makeup.

 

In a video that has since gone viral, the clergy man said that the groom must see the bride’s face without makeup at least three weeks before the wedding.

 

He added that this is one of the major reasons people are divorcing. He wrote; ‘I decree and declare as a called and ordained minister of the gospel by God’s grace of this generation and as a licensed pastor in this nation through our constitution, that I will never officiate any wedding in the church if the man has not gotten the privilege to see the bride face to face without makeup at least three weeks in their courtship.’

