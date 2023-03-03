2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

I Will Prove I Won The Election, Reclaim Our Mandate, Peter Obi Vows

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election, Peter Obi has said he won Saturday’s election and would explore all legal action to reclaim it.

The former Anambra State Governor said the presidential election which was won by the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, was controversial and programmed to deliver pre-determined results.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the president-elect after he polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Addressing a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Obi said the election did not meet the necessary requirements and could not be adjudged credible.

Obi, who boasted about his confidence in the judiciary, citing his experience as governor, insisted he would prove to the court how he won the election, even as he accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of tampering with existing data of voters.

He insisted that Nigerians were robbed of their true choice, adding that he would pursue justice through court and was ready to challenge the results till he prove his argument.

“We will explore all legal and peaceful options to reclaim our mandate. We won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians,” Obi said at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

“I am challenging the process,” Obi declared to a room full of journalists in Nigeria’s capital city, his first media appearance after the declaration of a winner by the electoral umpire.

“This is very unfair. It is the least expected of Nigeria,” he said.

