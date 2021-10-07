News

I WILL PROVIDE JET, HELICOPTER FOR OONI IF I BECOME OSUN GOVERNOR – ADELEKE

As the 2022 governorship election in Osun State drawala near, one of the aspirants on the plaform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s candidate in the the 2016 election, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has said he will provide a private jet and helicopters for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, if he emerges as the governor of the state. 

Adeleke opined that the provision will make the king more comfortable in moving from one place to another, both within and outside the country.

A statement by Comrade Moses Olafare, Director of Media and Public Affairs to Ooni, said Adeleke disclosed this during a visit to Oba Ogunwusi at his palace, on Wednesday evening.

Adeleke, who lamented the poor state of roads and other amenities in Ile Ife, described Ooni as a worthy father, assuring that fortunes of the ancient city would turn around if he is given the chance to govern the state.

“I have always cherished the great throne of Oduduwa here in Ife and the personality of the Ooni, I will never disrespect it and I will not allow anyone to hold it in contempt.

“By God’s grace, I shall make provision for a private jet to make all Ooni’s local and international trips easier. I am not making mouth, it is what I will do. With the plan to erect the Osun airport, Baba (The Ooni) would be picked from the palace with a helicopter to the nearest airport to board an aeroplane to anywhere seamlessly,” Adeleke was quoted to have said.

On Ile Ife, Adeleke said: “I am moved to tears when I see the poor state of our roads and others, this would be changed next year. The cause of this decay is because the current government has destroyed the local government system, making the supposed closest tier of government very far from the people.”
Speaking, Ooni pleaded with politicians and their followers to ensure that peace reign before, during and after the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.

“Do not mount unnecessary pressure on your leaders to prevent them from giving empty promises. Be diligent at all times and it shall be well with you all.

“It is you fans, admirers and followers that hear and say a lot to direct your leaders’ minds. I want to urge you to act with all sense of responsibility as violence won’t pay anyone,” Oba Ogunwusi said.

