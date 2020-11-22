I will restore hope to Imo North if elected –Okewulonu

The candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming bye-election in Imo North senatorial district, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, has said that his emergence as the senator to represent the senatorial district will restore hope to the people of Okigwe zone.

Speaking during an interactive session with newsmen, he said that over the years, Okigwe zone has been short-changed by its representatives, and this has affected the development of the zone in terms of infrastructure, good schools, unemployment rate, bad roads but added that he is coming to change the narrative.

‘In Okigwe Zone today, we have no single motorable road; unemployment is high, infrastructure too, there is decay in the system, no thanks for our bad leaders. Today in Okigwe, the poverty level is high. I just want to come to change the narrative of leadership in Okigbe where we make sure whatever allocation that comes from the Federal Government reaches the people.”

A former custom officer and a businessman, Chief Okewulonu noted that he would apply the experience he gathered from the public and private sector to influence development in Okigwe zone and ensure that the zone is included in all federal allocations.

“I have come to make sure that service delivery is almost 100 per cent, from the floor of the Senate, I can vouch for support from federal government agencies, the NDDC, FEMA, and other agencies to make sure that Okigbe zone is captured in all the federal allocations so we can have good roads, build schools, jobs, and other things. “Over time, our representatives get these things, but they give these contracts for construction and take huge amount off the contractors from the cost, already they have set in a system of low quality work.

“I was a custom officer before I came into business and politics, so I am coming with experience from the two sectors to to make sure that things are done rightly in Okhigbe zone,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on his records, he made it known that for over 20 years, he has been actively involved in giving back to society by helping the needy, setting up businesses for youths, building houses for the widows, among others. “I have records; I have the antecedents.

I have things to show for the past 20 years of my life. I have been in the system of helping the poor every December. I cater for all the widows in my local government. We buy wrapper for every widow, every handicapped, every less-privileged. I share 50kg rice to everyone. I have sent people overseas to do business; I have set up business for people here in Nigeria, so I have records and reasons people should believe I will do well.

“I am somebody who doesn’t like to see a widow living in abject poverty. I build small apartments for them, for the less-privileged. They are things that are on ground, they are confirmable. I even reconstructed roads, did street light and many things in my local government,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...