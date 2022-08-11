News

I will return Nigeria to production – Peter Obi

Chukwu David, Abuja

*Says present leaders have no direction

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, Thursday, assured that he would move the country from consumption to production nation, if elected as president next year.

Obi, who spoke at the Labour Party and Coalition for Peter Obi Leadership Summit in Abuja, berated the present crop of leaders in Nigeria, saying that neither they nor the people knew where the country was heading.

He said that in 2023, Nigerians would no longer allow “drivers that don’t know where we are going” to lead the country, promising to return power back to the citizens.

The Summit had in attendance coalition groups working for the presidential bid of the former Anambra State governor.

Obi said that his job in 2023 would be to wrestle power from those who hold it presently and return it back to the people, saying that his administration would provide leadership which he said had been lacking.

Obi said: “Our job is to take power from those who have it and give it back to you. We have a country called Nigeria but we don’t have Nigerians. What we want to do is to create Nigerians. The only way to create Nigerians is to make people have hope in Nigeria and the only way they will have faith in Nigeria is that there is hope in Nigerians.

“The only thing that is lacking in this country is leadership. And that is what we intend to provide. We are not trying to do something else. Leadership is what Datti and I want to provide. We are not looking for anything.

“In 2023, we will no longer allow drivers that don’t know where we are going. We will remove that driver. We will not allow him to continue. We will put another driver to continue because what we have now, and what is happening in Nigeria is that you don’t know where you are going, the driver doesn’t know where the vehicle is going, so every road leads us there.

“But we don’t want to worry. All we say is that 2023 onwards, we will no longer allow that situation. For now, we will manage it to the end.”

 

