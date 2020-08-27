I will sign singer’s death warrant, says Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that immediately the appeal rights of the singer, Sharif Yahya Aminu, who has been sentenced to death, elapses he will not waste one single minute before signing his Death Warrant.

A Kano Sharia Court had sentenced Aminu to death on August 10, 2020 for blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam, although he can appeal the sentence.

Ganduje, who admitted that the singer has the right to appeal the judgement all the way to the Supreme Court, however, said: “But I assured you that immediately the Supreme Court affirms the judgment I will sign it without any hesitation.”

Ganduje who was speaking at a stakeholders meeting of Ullamas, lawyers, university dons and others at Government House, Kano, Thursday, stressed he was ready to sign the death warrant when all avenues have been exhausted.

