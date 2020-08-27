Metro & Crime

I will sign singer’s death warrant, says Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that immediately the appeal rights of the singer, Sharif Yahya Aminu, who has been sentenced to death, elapses he will not waste one single minute before signing his Death Warrant.
A Kano Sharia Court had sentenced Aminu to death on August 10, 2020 for blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam, although he can appeal the sentence.
Ganduje, who admitted that the singer has the right to appeal the judgement all the way to the Supreme Court, however, said: “But I assured you that immediately the Supreme Court affirms the judgment I will sign it without any hesitation.”
Ganduje who was speaking at a stakeholders meeting of Ullamas, lawyers, university dons and others at Government House, Kano, Thursday, stressed he was ready to sign the death warrant when all avenues have been exhausted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Boat accident: 14 bodies recovered in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Police in Benue State yesterday disclosed the recovery of 14 bodies of 28 people who died in a boat accident while crossing River Benue for an annual church conference. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, made the disclosure while giving an update on the tragic incident in Makurdi. The state […]
Metro & Crime

Inspector beats 20-year-old man to death over N500 bribe

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

…steals victim’s N50,000, phone   Authorities of the Nigeria Police have dismissed a police officer, Inspector Ago Egharevbe, who allegedly killed a 20-year-old fashion designer, Taiwo Ayomide, over N500 bribe. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo.       She said: “The killer had […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: My wife, son, others in stable condition – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said that his wife, Eunice, son and his aides, who tested positive for COVID-19, were in stable condition. Ortom had earlier disclosed that aside top government functionaries such as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, the Head […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: