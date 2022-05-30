I won APC primary in Oyo central, declare me winner – Faozey Oladotun

One of the senatorial aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo Central senatorial district, Engineer Faozey Nurudeen Oladotun has claimed to be the winner of the primary election held in the senatorial district having polled 300 votes.

However, he lamented that despite his figure ahead of every other contestant he was not declared the winner.

Oladotun, in a statement made available to journalists through the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Alhaji Semiu Alebiosu on Monday, urged the leadership of APC to declare him as the winner, because he scored the highest number of votes during the primary election.

No fewer than seven aspirants contested for the APC senatorial ticket in the Oyo Central senatorial district, which comprises 11 local government areas spread across Ibadan (5), Oyo (4) and Ogbomoso (2).

The local government areas are Atiba, Afijio, Oyo East, Oyo West, Akinyele, Egbeda, Lagelu, Oluyole, Ona Ara, Surulere and Ogo Oluwa.

The primary election was held at Moniya area of Ibadan on Saturday.

The aggrieved aspirant, Oladotun, insisted that he was the winner of the primary election, claiming that none of the other aspirants scored what he got in the election.

He emphasised his victory during the election held on Saturday and presided over by Mrs. Ajibike.