Metro & Crime

I won’t allow hoodlums destroy the peace in Plateau State – Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr Simon Lalong has disclosed that his administration will not allow criminals in the name of protesters destabilise the peace in the state
Lalong stated this while he led the National Assembly members from Plateau State on an assessment tour to Jos International Breweries, the house of the former Speaker of Reps, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Bukuru warehouse and NEMA Office where hoodlums destroyed the facilities and also looted valuable items on Saturday and Sunday under the guise of the #EndSARS protest.
He said what happened in the state was pure an act of criminality and not #EndSARS protest
“As l am talking to you now some persons have been arrested in Niger State with looted items and properties from Plateau State and all of those arrested will be prosecuted,” he said.
Lalong said he will call off the curfew imposed in the state as a result of the actions of the hoodlums who have been vandalising private and government properties, saying that the criminals have been identified and will be prosecuted.
“We will call off the curfew and go after the criminals. We have identified and made arrest of some of the hoodlums who go about vandalising warehouses, private and government properties, already some properties have been apprehended in Niger State and the culprit must be prosecuted.
“It was not our intention to impose a curfew, but we had to do it to stop further destruction of lives and properties, it is our responsibility to protect our facilities and we are already moving into investigation to arrest all those who perpetrate this evil act,” he added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack #EndSARS protesters in Osun, injure one 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hoodlums wielding cutlasses on Saturday morning attacked #EndSARS protesters around the Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. One of the protesters simply identified as Oloyede was reportedly macheted by the thugs. The incident happened around 9am. The hoodlums also dispersed the protesters but they were said to have gone to regroup around […]
Metro & Crime

AMCON’s ‘illegality’ killed my 38-year-old business, left 50 staff jobless – Indian laments

Posted on Author Reporter

Akeem Nafiu   An Indian businessman, Harish Puri, has lamented how his business was destroyed and 50 of his staff rendered redundant after the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) refused to obey a court’s order to unseal his firm, Global Sterling Products Ltd. Puri said AMCON sealed his firm on March 6, 2020, based […]
Metro & Crime

Pay our salary arrears, ASPs beg IGP

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Policemen promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 2017 have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Muhammad Adamu, to pay their promotion salary arrears. One of the aggrieved policemen, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, described the non-payment of their salaries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: