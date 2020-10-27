I won’t allow hoodlums destroy the peace in Plateau State – Lalong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr Simon Lalong has disclosed that his administration will not allow criminals in the name of protesters destabilise the peace in the state

Lalong stated this while he led the National Assembly members from Plateau State on an assessment tour to Jos International Breweries, the house of the former Speaker of Reps, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Bukuru warehouse and NEMA Office where hoodlums destroyed the facilities and also looted valuable items on Saturday and Sunday under the guise of the #EndSARS protest.

He said what happened in the state was pure an act of criminality and not #EndSARS protest

“As l am talking to you now some persons have been arrested in Niger State with looted items and properties from Plateau State and all of those arrested will be prosecuted,” he said.

Lalong said he will call off the curfew imposed in the state as a result of the actions of the hoodlums who have been vandalising private and government properties, saying that the criminals have been identified and will be prosecuted.

“We will call off the curfew and go after the criminals. We have identified and made arrest of some of the hoodlums who go about vandalising warehouses, private and government properties, already some properties have been apprehended in Niger State and the culprit must be prosecuted.

“It was not our intention to impose a curfew, but we had to do it to stop further destruction of lives and properties, it is our responsibility to protect our facilities and we are already moving into investigation to arrest all those who perpetrate this evil act,” he added

Like this: Like Loading...