I won’t blame Mimiko for my defeat, says ex-Ondo PDP chair

Despite failing to clinch the ticket of the Peoples D e m o c r at i c Party (PDP) to represent Ondo Central in the Senate, Clement Faboyede has said he would not abandon the party. Faboyede, a former Ondo State PDP chairman, who came in third place in the primary, stated that the process was free and fair.

Faboyede lost to Adedipe Ifedayo, who scored 82 votes. He refused to blame former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and other party leaders for his loss in an interview with journalists in Akure. Faboyede said: “The truth is the primary was free and fair. The atmosphere was pleasant, free of hostility, and all processes were followed. That primary result is acceptable to me.

“I want to be clear that I stand without malice, and I have never invited anyone to start throwing aspersions and nasty language on my leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, on Facebook or WhatsApp. “I’d like to be clear that I have no grudges against anyone. If the PDP chooses anyone tomorrow, I will still perform and Ifedore will continue to deliver. “I’m a PDP person who believes in the party. I was the state chairman of the party when it was in shambles. When I was released from prison as a result of APC victimization, Eyitayo Jegede helped me re-establish the party.”

