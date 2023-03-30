I Won’t Compromise Election For Anything – INEC Officer

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Returning Officer for the Abia State governorship election, Professor Nnenna Oti has recalled how she deemed it fit that votes must count during the just-concluded election.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, said she agreed not to compromise the Abia gubernatorial poll despite being offered money and threatened.

Oti disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing students during her return to school after students and staff of the institution had given the VC a hero’s welcome.

In a viral video by Channel lunchtime Politic, Oti said: “As an electoral officer, I have never in my life participated in any election but duty came calling.

“I made my enquires from Abuja and I said ‘If I perish, I perish’…

“They (names withheld) came with their threats, money, and intimidation but I stood my ground.

“I didn’t start today. I stand here before God and Jesus Christ, I have never defrauded anyone.

“I said under me, votes must count”.

The INEC Returning Officer in the Abia State governorship election, Prof. Nnenna Oti, has revealed that she was offered a financial incentive to manipulate the election results.https://t.co/h7diSxPTkq pic.twitter.com/WPpUVQV2ms — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 29, 2023

The Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti concured his counterpart Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) with 175, 467 votes to emerge the winner.

