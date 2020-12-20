I won’t concede Benue’s ancestral land to foreigners –Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue yesterday reaffirmed his administration’s resolve not to concede a piece of ancestral land of people of the state to foreigners, whose evil agenda is to kill the people and forcefully acquire it.

Governor Ortom stated this during his supervision and commissioning of projects initiated by his administration in Otukpo and Agatu Local Government Areas.

Some of the projects the governor inaugurated included the reconstructed Islamiya Primary School and Secretariat/Och’ Idoma road all in Otukpo; the commercial road; as well as the Oshigbudu – Obagaji road in Agatu Local Government Area, Benue South Senatorial District among others.

The Oshigbudu – Obagaji road, according to the Governor, is the first phase, the second being the stretch from Obagaji – Okokolo – Agagbe for which contract had already been awarded.

Ortom was accompanied by the Senator representing Benue South, Comrade Abba Moro, House of Representatives members in the area and other top government functionaries.

The governor, who advised the people to protect the projects from being vandalized by hoodlums, said “the hospitable nature of Benue people does not include conceding their ancestral lands to foreigners”.

He stated that vigilante group in the state was being repositioned in conformity with the law which stipulates its structures at the local government level, adding that recruitment of personnel for vigilante and livestock guards would soon commence.

Governor Ortom approved the extension of the Oshigbudu – Obagaji Road through Okokolo to Agagbe in Gwer West Local Government Area.

He announced that contract for the construction of the road had already been awarded to Rock Bridge Construction Company and captured in the 2021 budget.

The governor also pledged his administration’s readiness to complete the water project in Obagaji, Agatu Local Government Area, stressing that funds would soon be released to that effect.

Chairman, Otukpo and Agatu local government Areas, George Alli and Sule Adoyi while acknowledging Governor Ortom’s good gesture to people of Otukpo and Agatu, commended the governor for inaugurating the projects in their domains with the Agatu Chairman specifically saying that his people needed light, peace and better roads which the governor has given to them.

