I won’t disappoint Nigerians in NCPC –Rev. Pam

Musa Pam Jos The newly appointed Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has promised that he would not disappoint the expectations of President Muhammadu Buhari and the people who trusted him to serve in the Commission.

The NCPC boss equally said, he would fight corruption and redeem the image of Nigeria globally as well as the image of the NCPC would be part of his agenda. Rev, Pam stated this when he visited some first class Traditional Rulers in Plateau State who honoured him over his appointment.

He said: “The promise made to God and to Nigerians as a whole, is that, by the special grace of God, I will not disappoint your expectations of me. I know you all hold me in high esteem and would never want me to fail.

“I assure you that as long as my God lives and watches over me and this great nation, I shall serve with great sense of responsibility, the fear of God and uprightness. I will represent the light I bring into the commission.” The NCPC boss also pledged to rebuild NCPC image internationally during its core responsibility of handling pilgrimages. Pam, however, promised to go on relationship drive among NCPC Board members and staff, relevant stake holders, Muslims and Christians across Nigeria and ensure mutual respect and unity amongst all and sundry.

