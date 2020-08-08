Faith

I won’t disappoint Nigerians in NCPC – Rev. Pam

Posted on Author From Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The newly appointed Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has promised that he would not disappoint the expectations of President Muhammadu Buhari and the people who trusted him to serve in the Commission.

The NCPC boss equally said, he would fight corruption and redeem the image of Nigeria globally as well as the image of the NCPC would be part of his agenda.

Rev, Pam stated this when he visited some first class Traditional Rulers in Plateau State who honoured him over his appointment.

He said: “The promise made to God and to Nigerians as a whole, is that, by the special grace of God, I will not disappoint your expectations of me. I know you all hold me in high esteem and would never want me to fail.

“I assure you that as long as my God lives and watches over me and this great nation, I shall serve with great sense of responsibility, the fear of God and uprightness. I will represent the light I bring into the commission.”

The NCPC boss also pledged to rebuild NCPC image internationally during its core responsibility of handling pilgrimages.

Pam, however, promised to go on relationship drive among NCPC Board members and staff, relevant stake holders, Muslims and Christians across Nigeria and ensure mutual respect and unity amongst all and sundry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Day 2 of RCCG 2020 Convention: Adeboye’s excitement about Salvation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Give him the least opportunity and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God will use part of it to win souls. He urges members of the church to be incurable soul winners; and so is he. On the second day of the ongoing 2020 Annual Convention of the church, […]
Faith

Governor warns churches against COVID-19 outbreak

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The governor of West Virginia — a Republican — is warning Christians after 75 new cases of the coronavirus have been tracked back to churches in seven counties. “We’ve absolutely got to stay on top of this with all in us,” Gov. Jim Justice (R) said during a press briefing Monday. “Please know that the […]
Faith

God desires good things for his children

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

    F rom the outset of creation God has a perfect plan for his children that he placed our first parents Adam and Eve in the beautiful Garden of Eden. An estate that has everything man needed for his perfect living. It is unfortunate man disobeyed God leading to his eventual ejection from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: