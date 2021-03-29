Metro & Crime

I won’t dwell on mistakes of past administrations – Dikio

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Col. Dixon Dikio (rtd) has said that it was not his intention to focus on mistakes of past administrations that truncated the advancement of human capital development of the Niger Delta region, rather he was keen to learn from past mistakes, repair the broken foundations, build on it and work towards making the Niger Delta a pride of place.

 

Dikio also debunked reports suggesting that his administration was unable to account for N3.7 billion paid to ex-agitators and contractors when he appeared before the House of Representative Committee on Public Accounts.

The Administrator in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media,

Nneotaobase Egbe on Sunday said he only assumed office in September 2020.
The statement said in part: “Since he assumed office, he has been focusing on restoring the mandate of the programme to its original intent of transforming the delegates into skilled and employable citizens with the capacity to meaningfully contribute to the development of the Niger Delta region while correcting the anomalies that he met in the office, which the queries alluded to in the first instance.

“When I assumed duties as Interim Administrator of this Programme, I was not interested in probing any individual. My main focus is on the mission I was tasked to deliver– which is to ensure that our delegates are successfully and properly reintegrated into the society.

 

“This is why, after reviewing the structure that was being used for reintegration, I saw that it does not cater for delegates in any meaningful way. It is for this reason that the new end-to-end empowerment model was introduced. It ensures that delegates are trained, mentored and employed, so that there can be a gradual exit from dependence on N65,000 monthly stipends.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu engages Pfizer, others over vaccines

Posted on Author Reporter

*To install 2,000 HD security cameras   Muritala Ayinla   Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed the state government’s plan on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rollout and the effort to bolster mass vaccination of residents in the state. The governor also said that the state government was on the verge of rolling out 2,000 […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: DPO escapes death trying to arrest hoodlums selling looted items from Otukpo market

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Division Police Officer (DPO) of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, Yahaya Pawa Tuesday escaped death by the whiskers when some armed criminals opened fire on him at Otukpo-Icho, a suburb of Otukpo area of Benue State. The DPO, a Superintendent of Police, was shot in the arm when he led his team […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Lawyers protest delay in appeal transmission over PDP crisis

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

…Caretaker Committee demands justice, petitions Chief Judge Lawyers, numbering over 20, Thursday protested at the Ebonyi State High Court, Abakaliki over an alleged delay in the transmission of Appeal Records in the suit filed by the dissolved State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the Caretaker Committee of the party set up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica