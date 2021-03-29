I won’t dwell on mistakes of past administrations – Dikio

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Col. Dixon Dikio (rtd) has said that it was not his intention to focus on mistakes of past administrations that truncated the advancement of human capital development of the Niger Delta region, rather he was keen to learn from past mistakes, repair the broken foundations, build on it and work towards making the Niger Delta a pride of place.

Dikio also debunked reports suggesting that his administration was unable to account for N3.7 billion paid to ex-agitators and contractors when he appeared before the House of Representative Committee on Public Accounts.

The Administrator in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media,

Nneotaobase Egbe on Sunday said he only assumed office in September 2020.

The statement said in part: “Since he assumed office, he has been focusing on restoring the mandate of the programme to its original intent of transforming the delegates into skilled and employable citizens with the capacity to meaningfully contribute to the development of the Niger Delta region while correcting the anomalies that he met in the office, which the queries alluded to in the first instance.

“When I assumed duties as Interim Administrator of this Programme, I was not interested in probing any individual. My main focus is on the mission I was tasked to deliver– which is to ensure that our delegates are successfully and properly reintegrated into the society.

“This is why, after reviewing the structure that was being used for reintegration, I saw that it does not cater for delegates in any meaningful way. It is for this reason that the new end-to-end empowerment model was introduced. It ensures that delegates are trained, mentored and employed, so that there can be a gradual exit from dependence on N65,000 monthly stipends.”

