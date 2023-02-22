I won’t engage in politics of vendetta, Atiku tells Wike

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has warned the Rivers State Governor, NyesomWike, todesist from his failed enterprise of deploying motor park gangsterism to stop his victory on Saturday at the polls.

The former vice president urged them not to be scared as he would not be ruthless on them when he assumes office as president. The spokesman of the presidential campaign council of the party, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, yesterday allayed their fears and assured that Atiku will not engage in politics of vendetta. He said despite perceived anti-party activities of Wike, the PDP still holds him in high esteem and will continue to accord him his pride of place.

He maintained that vendetta was not part of the manifesto of Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He lamented in Asaba yesterday that Wike was behaving like a motor park tout by wanting to subvert the will of the people of Rivers State against voting their choice for the presidency. His words: “Wike should be rest-assured that Atiku and Okowa are in this election to address the many challenges confronting our country.

Atiku is not contesting this election for vendetta when he wins. That is not in the DNA of Atiku. Atiku is a democrat. He knew that when he set out to contest this election, not everybody would agree with him. If elected, Atiku and his vice, Okowa, will be busy on how to bring unity to the country and make it a prosperous nation.

“Atiku is interested in education that works for all. He is interested in bringing back security so that we can sleep with both eyes closed and dream dreams of positive development.”

Aniagwu, who is a Delta State Commissioner, urged Wike to stop harassing, insulting and undermining the party that brought him to power, because he lost the presidential ticket of the party. “He is quarreling over why we are meeting the people of Rivers outside Rivers State, and claiming that those persons are not Rivers people.

“We met critical stakeholders in Rivers State who we believe are able to talk to our equally important stakeholders for them to appreciate that Atiku is with them, but Wike has made it practically impossible for us to come in and campaign.

“We do know that our people in Rivers are very clear that Atiku means well. If Wike, out of selfishness, has continued to deploy the resources of Rivers to insult everybody rather than develop the state, Atiku will not take that path.

“We will by the grace of God embark on the process of recovery, development of this country, embark on process that would make every Nigerian, including our brothers and sisters in Rivers to indeed feel that they are Nigerians,” he said.

He said it is unfortunate that Wike does not allow anybody who disagrees with him to hold meetings in Rivers, adding: “If he becomes part of the national government, it means freedom will take flight. We must elect those who will protect our freedom. We are going to involve all Nigerians in the government of this country as long as they can get the job done.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...