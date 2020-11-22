I won’t join in pulling down Tinubu –Fayose

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has described the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a father figure in politics who has made several people in Yoruba land and Nigeria in general.

Fayose added that despite political differences, he would never join political opponents against Tinubu to shoot him down politically. He categorically stated that he was not holding brief for the former Lagos State governor, urging people to cultivate the habit of showing gratitude to those who had done creditably well irrespective of political affiliation.

On the cracked relationship with the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, and the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, Fayose explained there was no leadership rancour among the trio, saying whatever happened was not personal and would be resolved in the interest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose gave the submissions in Ado Ekiti on Saturday while speaking with journalists as part of the events commemorating his 60th birthday. Fayose, who spoke on the recent defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, to the APC, said he would never jump ship like those politicians that were bereft of political ideology, describing those indulging in such act as “political robbers”.

Fayose said: “I am not championing the cause of Tinubu. I am not in the position to do that, but there is no denying the fact that Tinubu is a prominent Yoruba leader, whether in APC or in PDP. There is no gainsaying that fact. Fayose is a prominent son of Yoruba nation.

Governors Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, Okezie Ikpeazu are prominent sons of Southern Nigeria. “What I’m trying to say is that, we can’t hide their identities and goodwill for political reasons. We can’t deny their contributions.

Other leaders from the North like Ahmadu Bello Sardauna, they made different impacts not necessarily like Awolowo.

So, Tinubu has paid his dues. I have paid my dues, Okowa has paid his dues, Wike has paid his dues. We need to acknowledge them. “President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with me on the death of my sister.

Does it mean we are on the same page politically? No. I will not sit down in any corner to shoot down Tinubu. I am not a member of APC and I will never be. But I supported Governor Fayemi to be governor by Tinubu’s influence at a time.”

