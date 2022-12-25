I won’t miss Aso Rock much after my exit –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would not miss Aso Rock much after exiting power in May, 2023.

This came as he described the rumour of his death and purported replacement by a certain Jubril from Sudan as cheeky and mischievous, in a documentary aired at a dinner organised by his family and associates to celebrate his 80th birthday at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa, late Friday night.

Asked what he would miss about the presidency when he relinquishes power, Buhari said: “I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still my best is not good enough because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn. And there are some people who want to be clever by half.”

Responding to his rumoured death and replacement by one Jubril from Sudan, Buhari said: “Yes! People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.”

On whether he found the joke funny, he said: “No. It’s not funny because those who made those statements, they just want to be cheeky. They want to distract attention from the main issue. Our main issue is to do the infrastructure, make people aware that they need to work hard to live well. They just want to enjoy life without earning the respect of their community and so on.”

The President revealed that he lost two of his children by his late wife to sickle cell anemia and that was why when he wanted to remarry, he insisted the second wife must be AA genotype, so that his children will not inherit the S from his AS genotype.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, while proposing a toast for the celebrant, described him as a forthright, good and kind man, as well as an exemplary leader, adding that Buhari would make a very good entertainer in retirement because of his wackiest sense of humour.

The Vice President recalled how the president used jokes to calm him down and rescind his decision to submit a letter to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), to investigate allegations of corruption leveled against him.

He praised the President for leading the nation with great courage, determination and commitment.

Also eulogizing the President, former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, described Buhari as a man with unimpeachable character, a nationalist, a good listener, a man who loves his family and the country, Nigeria.

Similarly, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi described President Buhari as a detribalized person that means well for Nigeria just as he commended Buhari for delivering the Second Niger Bridge

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, thanked Buhari for sacrificing a lot for the progress of Nigeria.

He said: “You have been at the helm of the affairs of this country at a critical time. We have seen a life of commitment, dedication, patriotism and honesty. Mr President, you have done well for your country. Our nation has seen the difference, the leadership that you demonstrate.”

Tinubu, said that Buhari’s place in history has been assured for integrity, transparency and transformative leadership.

He said the president would be remembered like Charles de Gaulle of France, Winston Churchill of Britain and Franklin Roosevelt of America when he leaves office.

Tinubu said Buhari had carefully influenced Nigeria’s history with a unique leadership style that is selfless, sacrificial and responsive to the needs of the people.

According to him, Buhari belonged to the class of leaders, who came and served their country with commitment, dedication patriotism and honesty.

“The leadership you have demonstrated reminded me of the speech you gave at the Primary Convention when you won the nomination. You thanked the people with all humility and said even if you had the money, you would Presidentnot have paid. But that is because, they know who you are, a man of integrity, great commitment, transparent and of exceptional humility.”

The APC Presidential candidate prayed that God would spare Buhari and make him see the dividends of democracy and celebrate more birthdays.

There were goodwill messages from traditional rulers, who all eulogized the President as a man of integrity and a huge sense of humour.

Those who spoke at the occasion were the Ooni of Ife, HRH Adeyeye Enitan; the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, and the Emir of Kazaure.

Also present were governors of Katsina, Aminu Masari and Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari and members of the cabinet, family members and captains of industry.

