Sports

I won’t quit, Simeone dismisses Atletico exit speculation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone dismissed talk of his potential exit from the club ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Club Brugge after two consecutive losses in the competition.

The Spanish side are last in Group B on three points, six behind the Belgians who are top.

Another loss would intensify the pressure on the Argentinian manager amid growing speculation among fans and local media about his future after a decade in charge.

“I’m not going anywhere, I’m here,” Simeone, who has won two LaLiga titles and reached two Champions League finals as Atletico manager, told a news conference in Madrid on Tuesday.

“I feel I have the same security as always. I was asked the other day if I saw myself somewhere else and my answer was no, absolutely.

“If I imagine that, it is because I am leaving, and I am not leaving, I am here.

“I hope to convey what I feel and that’s why I’ve been at this club for so many years.”

Atletico suffered another disappointing Champions League exit last season when they were knocked out by Manchester City in the last eight and failed to reach the semis for the fifth straight campaign.

Simeone’s use of star forward Joao Felix, who has failed to score this season, has also sparked criticism of the manager, who took full responsibility.

“Everything bad that Joao Felix does, I do it worse because it’s me who is not giving him what he needs to reach his potential,” Simeone said.

“He hasn’t changed at all, his team mates who compete with him are better and the coach understands that.

“Joao is important for the club and for the team. In this campaign he has not found the most important thing for him, the goal, and that causes him frustration.”

Level on three points with Porto and Bayer Leverkusen, Simeone said he does not think of Wednesday’s game in Madrid against Brugge as “like a final”, but it is a match that Atletico cannot afford to lose.

“We know the importance of this game. We need to do well, for that we need to give our best and we need our fans to show up,” Simeone said.

“We expected more from the first part of the season, but you always expect that.

“I see the players with great enthusiasm to improve. This is the way.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Fulham suffer shock League Cup exit against fourth-tier Crawley

Posted on Author Reporter

    Fulham suffered an embarrassing League Cup exit as the Premier League side were beaten 2-0 by Crawley in a second round shock on Tuesday. Marco Silva’s side are 83 places above League Two Crawley and beat Brentford 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday. But the Fulham manager’s decision to make 10 changes […]
Sports

EPL: In-form El Ghazi earns Aston Villa draw at Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

…as ‘Apoplectic’ half-time team talk sparks Palace in draw with Leicester Anwar El Ghazi scored his fifth goal in as many games as Aston Villa came from behind to earn a point against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Villa were trailing to an Olivier Giroud header when El Ghazi headed a second-half […]
Sports

Eight Nigerian athletes undergo Out of Competition Tests (OCT) in Japan

Posted on Author Reporter

  The eight Nigerian track and field athletes with outstanding out of competition tests (OCT) have taken the tests Monday and are now awaiting the results Tuesday before returning to the Olympic Village in Tokyo in time for the start of the athletics event on Friday. According to World Athletics’ anti doping rules, athletes are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica