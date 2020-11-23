I won’t regret dumping PDP for APC – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, in this interview, speaks on why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). UCHENNA INYA brings the excerpts

There is this speculation that you left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the party decline you its 2023 presidential ticket. What is your response to that?

Let me first clarify that I never sought for PDP’s presidential ticket, so whosoever is saying that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous because even if PDP promises an individual a presidential ticket; how does it work when over 8,000 delegates will be electing the person and such promise cannot happen with 10 or 20 people.

So, people are being mischievous about that. But there are lots of prominent people from the South-East; I don’t want to mention them, who members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly in their letter to PDP listed as qualified personalities from the South-East, who can take the presidential slot of the party.

Some people are saying that you were promised some positions in the APC and that was why you agreed to join the party. How true is that?

Some people said I was promised this and that but there was no such discussion. APC never promised me any position; they never promised the South-East any position. However, I offered this movement as a protest against the injustice being done to South- East by the PDP. Since 1998, the people of the South-East have supported PDP in all elections. At a time, the five states were all PDP and one of the founding members of PDP, the late former Vice President, His Excellency Dr. Alex Ekwueme is from the South-East.

So, it is absurd that from 1998 going to 2023, the South-East will never be considered to run for the presidency under the ticket of PDP. That is absurd and it is my position and will continue to be my position. Let it be known that I’m God’s project and I do not go beyond my calling. I am satisfied being a governor and by the grace of God for eight years.

First and foremost, I was a businessman before I ventured into politics; I refused to be called a politician because politics is all about lying, cheating and backstabbing. That is not my character, so nothing will stop me from this protest. I believe that this movement will make PDP to understand that no man is an Island.

Together we are stronger and if people are shouting in this country for fairness, equity and justice and I stand in a place where such is not practiced, then I have to re-examine my head. People can write all they want to write, it is not my business.

In 2023, if God permits, I may be quitting politics and I will be very satisfied because the miracles in Ebonyi State may just be the reason I was born in the first place and I will be bold, like Apostle Paul that said: ‘I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race.’

One of the things people are saying is that you joined APC long ago and that was why you have never spoken against President Muhammadu Buhari and his party…

One thing I promised was that I will never castigate Mr. President and that was my only sin. But until thy kingdom come, I will not do that because that is not my family’s character. Those who don’t have character were very suspicious of me because I don’t castigate President and they thought I could be leaking information about PDP.

What nonsense is that? I am from a family that is well known; if you want to deal with a man, you have to find out about his family’s background. People jump into politics and cover their characters. Nobody in PDP or APC will say he has ever discussed anything and I leaked it; to leak it for what? Is it for money, is it for fame, is it for what? Let it be known to all that nobody promised me anything.

Let it be known to all that I moved because of injustice and I have no regret about that. Some people say, I will regret this movement but I laugh at them. They talk as if they saw God and as if they are my God. I am satisfied being a businessman; I am satisfied doing my businesses.

Don’t you think it is too early to start agitating for zoning of PDP’s presidential ticket to SouthEast the way you are doing?

The state executive of the PDP wrote a letter to National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP telling the party the dangers of not zoning the 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East because one of the NWC members had said in Bauchi that the ticket is opened to every part of the country. Let me come to the issue of that it is too early to start agitating for zoning of PDP’s presidential ticket to South-East.

You will recall that by 2015, PDP had zoned the 2019 presidential slot. So, the statement that the 2023 ticket is open to all and the overtures as well as the movement and lobbying and the plan not to return most members of the NWC are the indications that I do not have any business with the party.

A former president of this country, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said they should zone the ticket to the South-East; a lot of northerners have said zone it to the South-East. Do you need a request before justice and equity and fairness are done?

For one to leave his party to another there should be crisis. Is there crisis in PDP?

You are the one to answer the question. You should do an investigation to find out if there is anything in the Constitution or the Electoral Act that defines ways by which a governor can leave his party.

