I won't reverse minimum wage or slash workers' salary, Abiodun assures

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured workers in the state that his administration would neither reverse the recently signed new minimum wage nor slash workers’ salaries despite the economic crunch in the country. Abiodun gave the assurance when he hosted leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Iftar (breaking of fast) yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital. The Federal Government had on Tuesday declared that it would slash workers’ salaries and merge agencies to cope with the dwindling economic situation in the country.

But addressing APC leaders at the Iftar, the governor vowed that his government would not slash the salary of the workforce, but that his administration would rather continue to be creative in its bid to make the state economically viable and financially strong. “We are being very creative with financing. I was watching on television where I saw one of my brother governors say they might have to reverse the minimum wage. I want to assure you that Ogun State will not reverse on the minimum wage,” the governor maintained.

