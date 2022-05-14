I won’t sign new deal, Lewandowski tells Bayern

Striker Robert Lewandowksi has confirmed he will not sign a new contract at Bayern Munich after the club said he wanted to leave.

Director Hasan Salihamidzic said the Pole, whose contract runs until next June, had told him he wants to leave, reports the BBC.

Lewandowski said: “I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it – also for the club.

“We have to find the best solution for both sides.”

He added: “I won’t sign a new contract.”

Lewandowski, winner of the past two FIFA Player of the Year awards, was speaking after scoring in Bayern’s final match of the Bundesliga season, a 2-2 draw away at Wolfsburg.

He has scored 344 times in 374 games for Bayern since arriving in 2014 and is their second-highest scorer of all time behind Gerd Muller.

Salihamidzic suggested the striker, also the second-highest goal scorer in Bundesliga history behind Muller, would not be allowed to leave.

“Our position has not changed,” he said. “The fact is he has a contract to 30 June, 2023.”

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski has won the league in all eight of his seasons at Bayern and also won the Champions League in 2019-20.

Last year, Lewandowski broke Muller’s 49-year record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with 43 in 34 games.

He has scored 49 in 45 appearances in all competitions going into Bayern’s final Bundesliga game of the season, away to Wolfsburg, on Saturday.

