Sports

I won’t sign new deal, Lewandowski tells Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Striker Robert Lewandowksi has confirmed he will not sign a new contract at Bayern Munich after the club said he wanted to leave.

Director Hasan Salihamidzic said the Pole, whose contract runs until next June, had told him he wants to leave, reports the BBC.

Lewandowski said: “I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it – also for the club.

“We have to find the best solution for both sides.”

He added: “I won’t sign a new contract.”

Lewandowski, winner of the past two FIFA Player of the Year awards, was speaking after scoring in Bayern’s final match of the Bundesliga season, a 2-2 draw away at Wolfsburg.

He has scored 344 times in 374 games for Bayern since arriving in 2014 and is their second-highest scorer of all time behind Gerd Muller.

Salihamidzic suggested the striker, also the second-highest goal scorer in Bundesliga history behind Muller, would not be allowed to leave.

“Our position has not changed,” he said. “The fact is he has a contract to 30 June, 2023.”

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski has won the league in all eight of his seasons at Bayern and also won the Champions League in 2019-20.

Last year, Lewandowski broke Muller’s 49-year record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with 43 in 34 games.

He has scored 49 in 45 appearances in all competitions going into Bayern’s final Bundesliga game of the season, away to Wolfsburg, on Saturday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek set to join Everton on loan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to join Everton on loan. Van de Beek has been told by Ralf Rangnick he can leave Old Trafford until the end of the season after a lack of game time, reports the BBC. Crystal Palace were also interested in the Dutchman, while there were […]
Sports

JUST IN: Chelsea sack Lampard after 18 months in charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea have sacked head coach Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge. Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 42, leaves with the club ninth in the Premier League table after last week’s defeat at Leicester City, having won once in their past five league matches, reports the BBC. His final game in charge was Sunday’s 3-1 […]
Sports

Comoros to be without goalkeeper against Cameroon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

…as COVID-19 hits the team  ahead knockout stage   Comoros national team will be facing a huge mountain to climb ahead of the Round of 16 clash against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon as they will be without 12 of their players including all the three goalkeepers and their coach.   Comoros caused a major […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica