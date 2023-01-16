News

I won’t take God’s benevolence for granted, Akpan tells supporters

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has pledged that the kindness and benevolence the Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Organisation is enjoying from God shall not be taken for granted.

 

He also promised that his government will not disappoint God if elected.

Akpan made this pledge yesterday at the African Church St. Andrew’s Parish, Idu in Uruan Local Government Area, during the dedication of the second leg of his campaigns which starts tomorrow to God. “We came to thank God  for having started this journey with us.

We traversed the entire 31 Local Government Areas and we are starting another one. We thank Him for how far he has brought us. We asked him to give us the strength, ability and the courage to forge ahead, and he did. “We don’t and will never take God’s benevolence for granted.

We will not disappoint Him in our government. We are those God has helped. We are those God has lifted. If you desire to know who God has favoured, you don’t need to look far, OBA is here. We have no silver or gold to thank this God with, but what we promise is that we will not disappoint Him.

We will not digress from His ways. We will allow Him to guide us,” Akpan said.

 

